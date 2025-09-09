Inside the Bethpage Black Setup for the 2025 Ryder Cup

What does it take to set up one of golf's most famous courses for one of the game's most famous events?

Time to find out.

Fried Egg Golf, in partnership with Toro, goes deep inside Bethpage Black's setup process through their All Grass is Local series before the frenzy of the 2025 Ryder Cup descends upon the course, Sept. 23-28.

Bethpage State Park's Head of Agronomy Andrew Wilson, Bethpage Black Superintendent Michael Hadley and Construction Superintendent Vinny Hadley give Fried Egg Golf a look under the hood of how the course has prepared for previous big events like the 2009 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship.

Then, the big one: How do those preparations help them get ready for arguably the biggest event any golf course has ever hosted in the Ryder Cup.

Check out the fascinating YouTube feature & the latest episode of All Grass is Local: