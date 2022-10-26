Joanna Coe Knows the Women’s PGA Cup

The host venue for the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup is Twin Warriors Golf Club. Located in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, the resort will welcome six teams from across the world to compete in this vanguard event. Each national team consists of five women and a Captain. And coincidentally, the American squad has Twin Warriors that have earned a spot on the first two Women’s PGA Cup teams.

Joanna Coe, PGA, and Ashley Grier, PGA, both represented the U.S. Team in 2019. Coe, the 2019 Women’s Stroke Play Champion anchored a team that won by four shots. As she prepares to compete again this week, we spoke with her, as she was making her way west to New Mexico.

Ashley Grier, Joanna Coe & the 2019 United States team celebrate after the final round for the 2019 Women's PGA Cup held at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on October 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Coe knows Twin Warriors will be desert golf: firm and fast. Merion, where Coe serves as the Director of Instruction, keeps their course in Championship-like conditions, so she feels very prepared.

“The [Women’s] PGA Cup is a unique event; it reminds me of college golf as it is 54 holes of stroke play golf.”

The format for each of the three days of competition is the same; each team keeps their three lowest scores. That aggregate total becomes the team score.

Joanna Coe of Team USA looks on during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“2019 was the first Women’s PGA Cup for everyone and I learned a couple of very important things during the week. Team scoring can be very volatile and [you need to] pay attention to your own golf.”

She remembered watching the scoreboards and seeing drastic scoring shifts. This year, Joanna is taking a more focused approach. She plans to keep her attention on what she is doing instead of the leaderboards.

Joanna Coe of Team USA hits her tee shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Coe was also quick to mention how excited she was to wear the red, white, and blue again.

“There’s no greater honor than to represent your country.”



The strength of Joanna’s game is power and Twin Warriors sits at 5,000+ feet above sea level. Her length at that elevation would seemingly be a huge advantage.

An overall view on the 4th hole during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

“Once I understand my yardages in the practice rounds, I’ll be in full attack mode.”

One of the elements she enjoyed most about the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in 2019 was the camaraderie amongst all the players. The first edition had five teams: the United States, Australia, Canada, Great Britain/Ireland, and Sweden. For the 2022 edition, South Africa has been added, raising the total to six.

“This is such a unique event. Gathering a collection of women professionals who are not only elite players, but leaders as well is truly special.”

At Merion, one of the preeminent golf facilities in the country, Coe exudes pride as she shows up every day and builds a culture of learning. And much like her mentor Suzy Whaley, PGA, Coe has become a significant leader in the PGA of America and currently serves on the National Tournament Committee.

The 2019 National Women’s Player of the Year, Coe has won National Events and competed in multiple Major Championships, and has already been preparing for the event this week.

2019 United States Captain, Suzy Whaley and Joanna Coe of the United States pose for a photo during a practice round for the 2019 Women's PGA Cup held at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on October 23, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

“I have a couple notes for the practice rounds. Suzy [Whaley] texted me too and together we have discussed a couple items. Sorry, I cannot mention them, but they are for the ladies later this week.”

Joanna Coe of Team USA hits her shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Coe, and the rest of the U.S. Team are ready to defend their title this week at Twin Warriors, but they definitely know it won’t be easy.

The 2nd Women's PGA Cup begins Thursday.






