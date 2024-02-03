Let the Countdown Begin: 100 Days to Go Until the 2024 PGA Championship

The 2024 PGA Championship countdown is on.

In 100 days, the world's best players will be teeing it up at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, May 13-19. Reigning PGA Champion Brooks Koepka will be seeking his fourth Wanamaker Trophy in six years, while the likes of Rory McIlroy — who won at Valhalla in 2014 — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler look to add another major to their personal tally.

Designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1986, this is Valhalla's fourth time hosting a PGA Championship (1996, 2000, '14), and the first time the Championship will be played in May at the venue. Valhalla has been the site of some memorable PGA Championships, including Tiger Woods' victory in a dramatic duel with Bob May in 2000, and Rory McIlroy battling darkness for a thrilling victory in 2014.

Rory McIlroy on the final hole during the 2014 PGA Championship.

Who will be the next to host the Wanamaker Trophy? Will Koepka repeat? Does Thomas win in his hometown? Is Rory repeating 10 years later? Or does Spieth close out his personal Grand Slam?

Here's a quick preview of what's to come this May at the 2024 PGA Championship: