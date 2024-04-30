Game Changers
List of Companies That Offer Golf Internships
By Kris Hart
Published on
Getting an internship in the golf industry is difficult. There are tens of thousands of college students who love golf and want to work in the game. When you are seeking highly competitive jobs or internships timing is key, and a lot of companies start posting listings in spring to coincide with summer break. Use this list of golf companies that offer internships to guide your search for an internship in the golf industry.
LinkedIn is also a great tool for finding internships in the industry. There you will be able to follow companies you're interested in and set custom alerts for job postings tailored to your skill set. Don't forget to follow industry leaders! Not only will you be able to keep up with what they're doing, but many also post internship and job opportunities in their companies.
Be sure to check the job boards often since intern applications launch at different times during the fall and winter. College students seeking internships should know their options and apply early versus scramble at the last minute to find the ideal golf internship.
AJGA Internships – https://www.ajga.org/careers/default.aspx
Club Managers Association of America Internships –https://www.cmaa.org/ClubCareers/Internships.aspx
USGA Boatwright Internships – http://www.usga.org/about/p-j--boatwright-internship---golf-administration-.html
PGA Tour Internships – https://www.teamworkonline.com/golf-tennis-jobs/pgatour/pga-tour-
LPGA Internships – http://www.lpga.com/careers-about/careers/internship-program
PGA of America Internships – https://pga.com/workingolf
Golf Channel – http://www.nbcunicareers.com/search%5Fnbc
Golf Course Superintendents Internships –https://www.gcsaa.org/career/students/internships
Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Internships – https://www.hjgt.org/employment#hjgt-employment
Topgolf Internships – https://topgolf.com/us/company/careers/
State Golf Association Internships – https://iaga.org/
Youth on Course Internships – https://ncga.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/
PGA Section Internships – https://www.pga.com/pga-america/pga-information/pga-america-sections
Cleveland Golf Internships – https://www.clevelandgolf.com/en/careers.html
Taylormade Golf Internships – https://www.taylormadegolf.com/careers-home.html
Ping Internships – https://ping.com/careers
Titleist Internships – http://employment.acushnetgolf.com/
Callaway Internships – https://www.callawaygolf.com/corporate-careers.html
Nike Internships - https://jobs.nike.com/university
Golf Digest – https://careers.wbd.com/global/en/
Club Car Internships – https://www.clubcar.com/en-us/our-company/careers