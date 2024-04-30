List of Companies That Offer Golf Internships

Getting an internship in the golf industry is difficult. There are tens of thousands of college students who love golf and want to work in the game. When you are seeking highly competitive jobs or internships timing is key, and a lot of companies start posting listings in spring to coincide with summer break. Use this list of golf companies that offer internships to guide your search for an internship in the golf industry.

LinkedIn is also a great tool for finding internships in the industry. There you will be able to follow companies you're interested in and set custom alerts for job postings tailored to your skill set. Don't forget to follow industry leaders! Not only will you be able to keep up with what they're doing, but many also post internship and job opportunities in their companies.

Be sure to check the job boards often since intern applications launch at different times during the fall and winter. College students seeking internships should know their options and apply early versus scramble at the last minute to find the ideal golf internship.

AJGA Internships – https://www.ajga.org/careers/default.aspx

Club Managers Association of America Internships –https://www.cmaa.org/ClubCareers/Internships.aspx

USGA Boatwright Internships – http://www.usga.org/about/p-j--boatwright-internship---golf-administration-.html

PGA Tour Internships – https://www.teamworkonline.com/golf-tennis-jobs/pgatour/pga-tour-

LPGA Internships – http://www.lpga.com/careers-about/careers/internship-program

PGA of America Internships – https://pga.com/workingolf

Golf Channel – http://www.nbcunicareers.com/search%5Fnbc

Golf Course Superintendents Internships –https://www.gcsaa.org/career/students/internships

Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Internships – https://www.hjgt.org/employment#hjgt-employment

Topgolf Internships – https://topgolf.com/us/company/careers/

State Golf Association Internships – https://iaga.org/

Youth on Course Internships – https://ncga.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/

PGA Section Internships – https://www.pga.com/pga-america/pga-information/pga-america-sections

Cleveland Golf Internships – https://www.clevelandgolf.com/en/careers.html

Taylormade Golf Internships – https://www.taylormadegolf.com/careers-home.html

Ping Internships – https://ping.com/careers

Titleist Internships – http://employment.acushnetgolf.com/

Callaway Internships – https://www.callawaygolf.com/corporate-careers.html

Nike Internships - https://jobs.nike.com/university

Golf Digest – https://careers.wbd.com/global/en/

Club Car Internships – https://www.clubcar.com/en-us/our-company/careers