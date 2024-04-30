List of Companies That Offer Golf Internships

Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Getting an internship in the golf industry is difficult. There are tens of thousands of college students who love golf and want to work in the game. When you are seeking highly competitive jobs or internships timing is key, and a lot of companies start posting listings in spring to coincide with summer break. Use this list of golf companies that offer internships to guide your search for an internship in the golf industry.
LinkedIn is also a great tool for finding internships in the industry. There you will be able to follow companies you're interested in and set custom alerts for job postings tailored to your skill set. Don't forget to follow industry leaders! Not only will you be able to keep up with what they're doing, but many also post internship and job opportunities in their companies.
Be sure to check the job boards often since intern applications launch at different times during the fall and winter. College students seeking internships should know their options and apply early versus scramble at the last minute to find the ideal golf internship.
AJGA Internshipshttps://www.ajga.org/careers/default.aspx
Club Managers Association of America Internshipshttps://www.cmaa.org/ClubCareers/Internships.aspx
USGA Boatwright Internshipshttp://www.usga.org/about/p-j--boatwright-internship---golf-administration-.html
PGA Tour Internshipshttps://www.teamworkonline.com/golf-tennis-jobs/pgatour/pga-tour-
LPGA Internshipshttp://www.lpga.com/careers-about/careers/internship-program
PGA of America Internshipshttps://pga.com/workingolf
Golf Channelhttp://www.nbcunicareers.com/search%5Fnbc
Golf Course Superintendents Internshipshttps://www.gcsaa.org/career/students/internships
Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Internships https://www.hjgt.org/employment#hjgt-employment
Topgolf Internshipshttps://topgolf.com/us/company/careers/
State Golf Association Internshipshttps://iaga.org/
Youth on Course Internships https://ncga.org/about-us/employment-opportunities/
PGA Section Internshipshttps://www.pga.com/pga-america/pga-information/pga-america-sections
Cleveland Golf Internshipshttps://www.clevelandgolf.com/en/careers.html
Taylormade Golf Internshipshttps://www.taylormadegolf.com/careers-home.html
Ping Internshipshttps://ping.com/careers
Titleist Internshipshttp://employment.acushnetgolf.com/
Callaway Internshipshttps://www.callawaygolf.com/corporate-careers.html
Nike Internships - https://jobs.nike.com/university
Golf Digesthttps://careers.wbd.com/global/en/
Club Car Internshipshttps://www.clubcar.com/en-us/our-company/careers

