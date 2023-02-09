Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Game Changers

Living the Dream: Michael Hopper, PGA, Looks to Cash In at WM Phoenix Open

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Michael Hopper tees off No. 16 during a practice round at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Michael Hopper tees off No. 16 during a practice round at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

It’s not every day you play in a tournament with a $20 million purse. Or in front of 900,000 people.
Yet that day has arrived for Michael Hopper, the PGA Head Professional at Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Phoenix who tees off Thursday at 3:35 p.m. local time in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. With 23 of the 24 top players in the world and the first “designated event” of the PGA Tour’s season, this trip around TPC Scottsdale will feel a little different for Hopper than in the past.
“I played in 2015 when the Super Bowl and Tiger were last here, and it’s hard to imagine this event getting much bigger, but it’s happened,” says Hopper. “Any way you draw it up, being a part of this event is cool. I’ve always wanted to play professionally and having that chance in this tournament, with a $20 million purse, is just insane.”
Hopper is in the field at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open for the same reason he was in 2015 and ‘19: winning the Southwest PGA Section Championship. The winner gets an exemption in the event every year, and after some confirming with the PGA Tour from the Southwest PGA Section and PGA of America, the spot would stand — Hopper was in.
MicHaving a little experience with the WM Phoenix Open environment certainly plays in Hopper’s favor, too.
Michael Hopper gets in some practice reps prior to the tournament rounds at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
Michael Hopper gets in some practice reps prior to the tournament rounds at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
“Once you get to 16-17-18, it’s like you’re in a football stadium,” says Hopper. “But you’ve played most of your round already and you’re used to the people being around, so it’s not as insane as people might think. The shot on 16 is usually just a 9-iron or pitching wedge, too — now if it was a 4-iron it’d probably be a little more terrifying!”
Hopper says his usual game is a conservative approach: hitting it straight and making putts. It’s the distance and aggressiveness of tour players that differs, and he’s started the Stack System — co-founded by fellow PGA Member Marty Jerstson and biomechanist Dr. Sasho MacKenzie — to add some distance.
“Overall I feel like I hit it as good as most the guys on tour, but gaining some speed will help a lot,” says Hopper. “The day job doesn’t allow me a lot of time to play and practice but I aimed for 30 minutes to an hour a day leading up to this tournament. That’s the life of PGA Professional — you get it in when you can.”
With an eye on making the cut, Hopper knows this week will be special. The Thunderbirds — the charity organization running the WM Phoenix Open — have given 100 tickets for Hopper to hand out. He’ll have his wife Angelque and two kids, Aiden and Cadance, in attendance to support him, plus friends coming in from around the country.
Michael Hopper, PGA, signs an autograph for a fan at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
Michael Hopper, PGA, signs an autograph for a fan at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
“We thought initially they would rescind my exemption,” says Hopper. “Instead, it’s all worked out.”
Follow Michael Hopper, PGA, and more leaderboard action from the WM Phoenix Open here.

We also recommend

A view of the eighth hole at Grayhawk Golf Club on March 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Hornstein Creative/PGA of America).
Travel
PGA Coach Abby Parsons' Favorite Golf Trip Destinations
More on the Man Who Made The Ace on No 16: Sam Ryder’s Journey Exemplifies Hard Work
Game Changers
More on the Man Who Made The Ace on No 16: Sam Ryder’s Journey Exemplifies Hard Work
Championships & Golf Run in the Cozby Family
Latest
Championships & Golf Run in the Cozby Family
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech