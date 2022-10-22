Make the Most of Fall Golf with These Awesome Vests

A perfect addition to any golfer’s wardrobe – especially during the shoulder seasons when the weather may not be as warm as it is through the middle of the day – is a vest.

Whether it’s a quilted warming layer, a moisture-wicking jersey, or a stylish top to add a little "je ne sais quoi" to your favorite outfit, an additional sleeveless piece – for both men and women – can take your golfing look to another level.

With some cooler golfing months around the corner (and the last rounds of fall golf firmly in front of us!) here are a couple of options for the best of the vests.

LULULEMON

Navigation Down Vest

Plenty of golfers would know Lululemon as the epitome of comfort and sporty leisure, but its basic line-up of pieces (including polo shirts) have long made their way into golfer’s closets, too. The Navigation Down Vest, available in two colors, boasts water-resistant fabric and is goose down for lightweight warmth.

GALVIN GREEN

Lion

This full-zip vest is completely windproof and water repellent. Its designed with stretch inserts, plus stretch fabric, to help optimize freedom of movement. The piece weights just 7 ounces, comes in three colors and has an athletic fit.

PETER MILLAR

Fuse Elite Hybrid

The exterior boasts a wind-and-water resistant front, while added warmth comes from an insulated interior. A mixed quilted pattern, hand-warmer pockets, and a two-way zip front are also great additions to this Peter Millar unit – which comes in three colors. The lightweight outer layer also has four-way stretch performance fabric and looks just as good off the course as on.

ADIDAS

Statement Full-Zip Hooded Vest

A performance golf vest – made with 100 percent recycled materials – has soft polar fleece and tons of stretch to give you the freedom of movement needed to play your best. The water-repellent finish sheds light rain (and even snow!) and is an idyllic piece for those looking for modern tournament style.

PUMA

Cloudspun WRMLBL

Cloudspun is a new material from Puma that’s equal parts comfortable and performance-based. The WRMLBL vest boasts Primaloft Gold Quilting for maximum heat retention in key areas, plus Cloudspun fabric for heavier weight and maximum warmth.

RLX from Ralph Lauren

Colour-Blocked Hybrid Vest

This mockneck, full-zip is lined and filled in the front body for extra warmth, while the shell and front panel are made from 100 percent recycled material. The lightweight vest boasts soft fleece and a unique quilted ripstop panel.

LEVELWEAR

The Dean

Coming in five colors, The Dean from Levelwear is a water-repellent full-zip vest. It’s got a welded pocket on the right chest and boasts a clean logo-less look for effortless outfit coordination, no matter your style.