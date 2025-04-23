Makse Group Named Official Supplier of the PGA of America

The PGA of America and Makse Group, a Workday Services Partner, announced today a new multi-year partnership making Makse Group an “Official Supplier” of the PGA of America.

“We are excited to partner with Makse Group, an industry leader in Workday services and solutions,” said Luke Reissman, PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships. “We look forward to taking advantage of Makse Group’s extensive expertise as we elevate our business transformation journey and grow the game of golf.”

Makse Group was founded by seasoned Workday and finance professionals with extensive multinational experience. As a Workday Services Partner, Makse Group aims to transform companies' perceptions of consulting, shifting from quick solutions to long-lasting partnerships.

Makse Group helps Workday customers maximize their Workday investment by providing expert guidance and tailored solutions. Makse Group’s deep expertise across the Workday platform, combined with innovative, purpose-built solutions, makes them a valuable Workday Partner. Customers can expect personalized guidance, streamlined operations, and a focus on achieving tangible results from their Workday investment.

“The commitment of the PGA of America to elevate and advance the game of golf for the enjoyment of everyone runs parallel to how Makse Group sees its passion to ensure businesses don’t have to sacrifice their competitive differentiators when optimizing their business,” said Kurt Makse, Founder and CEO of Makse Group. “Our partnership with the PGA of America supports the unique business processes defining their competitive edge and their Workday investment.”