Mastering Your Game in Windy Conditions: Practical Advice Inspired by Luke Clanton

Golf can really throw you some curveballs when the weather's not cooperating, and that was the case yesterday at the RSM Classic. Some players, however, just seem to be able to embrace blustery conditions better than others. Just look at Luke Clanton's round on the Plantation Course, for example, where he cruised to a 7-under par 65 despite some serious wind.

If you want to step up your game when the wind kicks in, check out these Clanton-inspired tips to help you hit better drives, find more greens, and sink more putts, no matter how gusty it gets.

Tips for Better Drives in the Wind

Lower Your Tee Height



When it's windy, try putting your tee lower. A lower ball flight helps your drive cut through the wind instead of getting pushed around. This simple tweak can make a big difference, keeping you more on target.

Embrace the Stinger

The stinger is a valuable shot in any golfer's arsenal when dealing with the wind. To execute this, focus on staying relaxed through your swing, maintaining a shorter backswing, and ensuring a longer follow-through. Doing so creates a penetrating ball flight that cuts through the wind efficiently. Practice this shot to build confidence and consistency.

Play to Your Strengths

Figure out your natural shot shape and go with it. If you tend to draw the ball, lean into that instead of trying to force a fade. Trust what you do best, and it'll lead to better distance control and accuracy.

Tips for Hitting More Greens in Windy Conditions

Club Up or Down

Always reassess your club choice based on the wind. If you're hitting into a strong headwind, go with a longer club to ensure you can reach the green. On the flip side, if the wind's at your back, go down a club to avoid launching it over the green. Knowing how the wind affects your clubs makes a big difference.

Adjust Your Aim

If it's blowing left to right, set yourself slightly left of where you want the ball to end up. If it's gusting from right to left, aim more right. Although these minor adjustments are logical, many golfers simply do not take sidewind into account enough, if at all, and inevitably stand there scratching their heads when they miss the mark. Be better than that, folks!

Practice Playing in Windy Conditions

Get used to playing in the wind by practicing when it's breezy. Hit the driving range or the course and focus on distance control while you're out there. Work shots with the wind or even against it. Experimentation is a great way to become a better wind player. The more you practice, the more comfortable you'll be when it counts.

Tips for Making More Putts When It's Windy

Read the Greens Carefully

Wind can mess with how your ball rolls on the greens, so take your time reading the surface and consider how those guests will play into what you see. Look for slopes and grain direction that might affect how your ball behaves. Wind can play tricks, especially on downhill putts, so be thorough.

Shorten Your Stroke

In windy conditions, a shorter putting stroke gives you more control. Longer strokes can lead to losing control in those gusty conditions, easily pushing your ball around like a leaf in a hurricane. So, tighten things up for better accuracy and control on the green.

Committing to Your Line

Once you pick your line, just go with it. Don't second-guess yourself; that'll only lead to issues, especially when outside factors such as wind are involved. Trust your read and focus; staying confident can help you avoid getting distracted by the wind.

Taking a cue from Luke Clanton's Friday round at the RSM Classic, these tips can give you a boost when dealing with windy weather, no matter what skill level you may be. It simply boils down to being prepared and ready for whatever the wind throws at you. Remember, practice is key, so get out there and embrace the challenges the wind often presents!