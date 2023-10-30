Category - Member Events
Meet the Corebridge Financial PGA Team Headed to the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Bob Sowards, PGA.
Thirty-five PGA of America Golf Professionals punched a ticket this past weekend to the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Based on their finish, and a resulting playoff, the 35 players below compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team that will compete at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, next May at senior golf's oldest major.
Here's a look at each member of the Corebridge PGA Team, by order of finish in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship:
Bob Sowards, PGA
Residence: Dublin, Ohio
Facility: Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club
PGA Section: Southern Ohio
Jerry Haas, PGA
Residence: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Facility: Wake Forest University
PGA Section: Carolinas
Mike Small, PGA
Residence: Champaign, Ill.
Facility: University of Illinois
PGA Section: Illinois
Tracy Phillips, PGA
Residence: Tulsa, Okla.
Facility: Cedar Ridge Country Club
PGA Section: South Central
Jeff Brehaut, PGA
Residence: Park City, Utah
Facility: Utah PGA Life Member
PGA Section: Utah
Jeffrey Schmid, PGA
Residence: Iowa City, Iowa
Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club
PGA Section: Iowa
Mick Smith, PGA
Residence: Summit, Wis.
Facility: Mick Smith Golf
PGA Section: Wisconsin
Don Berry, PGA
Residence: Rogers, Minn.
Facility: Edinburgh USA Golf Club
PGA Section: Minnesota
Tim Weinhart, PGA
Residence: Canton, Ga.
Facility: Heritage Golf Links
PGA Section: Georgia
Steve Schneiter, PGA
Residence: Sandy, Utah
Facility: Schneiter’s Pebblebrook
PGA Section: Utah
Ray Franz, PGA
Residence: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Facility: Daniel Island Club
PGA Section: Carolinas
Rob Sedorcek, PGA
Residence: Ballwin, Mo.
Facility: Family Golf & Learning Center
PGA Section: Gateway
David Ladd, PGA
Residence: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Facility: Champions Club at Summerfield
PGA Section: South Florida
Eric Bogar, PGA
Residence: Houston, Texas
Facility: Golfcrest Country Club
PGA Section: Southern Texas
Frank Esposito, PGA
Residence: Florham Park, N.J.
Facility: Mountain Ridge Country Club
PGA Section: New Jersey Section
Greg Gregory, PGA
Residence: Joshua, Texas
Facility: Southern Oaks Golf Club
PGA Section: Northern Texas
Craig Bowden, PGA
Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Facility: Indiana PGA Life Member
PGA Section: Indiana
Chad Proehl, PGA
Residence: Urbandale, Iowa
Facility: Sugar Creek Golf Course
PGA Section: Iowa
Jeff Hart, PGA
Residence: Solana Beach, Calif.
Facility: Southern California PGA Life Member
PGA Section: Southern California
Dave McNabb, PGA
Residence: Newark, Del.
Facility: Applebrook Golf Club
PGA Section: Philadelphia
Alan Morin, PGA
Residence: Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,
Facility: The Club at Ibis
Section: South Florida
Rich Steinmetz, PGA
Residence: Gilbertsville, Pa.
Facility: Spring Ford Country Club
PGA Section: Philadelphia
Chad Kurmel, PGA
Residence: Okemos, Mich.
Facility: Michigan State University
PGA Section: Michigan
Jake Reeves, PGA
Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.
Facility: Fox Den Country Club
PGA Section: Tennessee
Jim Carter, PGA
Residence: Scottsdale, Ariz.
Facility: Southwest PGA Life Member
PGA Section: Southwest
David Hutsell, PGA
Residence: Lutherville, Md.
Facility: Baltimore Country Club
PGA Section: Middle Atlantic
Paul Claxton, PGA
Residence: Claxton, Ga.
Facility: Richmond Hill Golf Club
PGA Section: Georgia
Gregory Hiller, PGA
Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Facility: TPC San Antonio
PGA Section: Southern Texas
Sean McCarty, PGA
Residence: Solon, Iowa
Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club
PGA Section: Iowa
Brian Smock, PGA
Residence: Coronado, Calif.
Facility: Coronado Golf Course
PGA Section: Southern California
Greg Bisconti, PGA
Residence: South Salem, N.Y.
Facility: The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club
PGA Section: Metropolitan
Scott Hebert, PGA
Residence: Traverse City, Mich.
Facility: Traverse City Golf & Country Club
PGA Section: Michigan
Jason Caron, PGA
Residence: Greenlawn, N.Y.
Facility: Mill River Club Inc.
PGA Section: Metropolitan
Rick Morton, PGA
Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.
Facility: Rock Creek Golf & Country Club
PGA Section: Carolinas
Ryan Malby, PGA
Residence: Kalispell, Mont.
Facility: Pacific Northwest PGA Life Member
PGA Section: Pacific Northwest
Note: Brad Lanning (Hortonville, Wis., Rise Up Golf Consulting LLC, Wisconsin Section) and Brad Lardon (Santa Fe, N.M., The Club at Las Campanas, Sun Country Section) are the first and second alternates.