Meet the Corebridge Financial PGA Team Headed to the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Thirty-five PGA of America Golf Professionals punched a ticket this past weekend to the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Based on their finish, and a resulting playoff, the 35 players below compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team that will compete at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, next May at senior golf's oldest major.

Here's a look at each member of the Corebridge PGA Team, by order of finish in the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship:

Bob Sowards, PGA

Residence: Dublin, Ohio

Facility: Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

PGA Section: Southern Ohio

Jerry Haas, PGA

Residence: Winston-Salem, N.C.

Facility: Wake Forest University

PGA Section: Carolinas

Mike Small, PGA

Residence: Champaign, Ill.

Facility: University of Illinois

PGA Section: Illinois

Tracy Phillips, PGA

Residence: Tulsa, Okla.

Facility: Cedar Ridge Country Club

PGA Section: South Central

Jeff Brehaut, PGA

Residence: Park City, Utah

Facility: Utah PGA Life Member

PGA Section: Utah

Jeffrey Schmid, PGA

Residence: Iowa City, Iowa

Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club

PGA Section: Iowa

Mick Smith, PGA

Residence: Summit, Wis.

Facility: Mick Smith Golf

PGA Section: Wisconsin

Don Berry, PGA

Residence: Rogers, Minn.

Facility: Edinburgh USA Golf Club

PGA Section: Minnesota

Tim Weinhart, PGA

Residence: Canton, Ga.

Facility: Heritage Golf Links

PGA Section: Georgia

Steve Schneiter, PGA

Residence: Sandy, Utah

Facility: Schneiter’s Pebblebrook

PGA Section: Utah

Ray Franz, PGA

Residence: Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Facility: Daniel Island Club

PGA Section: Carolinas

Rob Sedorcek, PGA

Residence: Ballwin, Mo.

Facility: Family Golf & Learning Center

PGA Section: Gateway

David Ladd, PGA

Residence: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Facility: Champions Club at Summerfield

PGA Section: South Florida

Eric Bogar, PGA

Residence: Houston, Texas

Facility: Golfcrest Country Club

PGA Section: Southern Texas

Frank Esposito, PGA

Residence: Florham Park, N.J.

Facility: Mountain Ridge Country Club

PGA Section: New Jersey Section

Greg Gregory, PGA

Residence: Joshua, Texas

Facility: Southern Oaks Golf Club

PGA Section: Northern Texas

Craig Bowden, PGA

Residence: Bloomington, Ind.

Facility: Indiana PGA Life Member

PGA Section: Indiana

Chad Proehl, PGA

Residence: Urbandale, Iowa

Facility: Sugar Creek Golf Course

PGA Section: Iowa

Jeff Hart, PGA

Residence: Solana Beach, Calif.

Facility: Southern California PGA Life Member

PGA Section: Southern California

Dave McNabb, PGA

Residence: Newark, Del.

Facility: Applebrook Golf Club

PGA Section: Philadelphia

Alan Morin, PGA

Residence: Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,

Facility: The Club at Ibis

Section: South Florida

Rich Steinmetz, PGA

Residence: Gilbertsville, Pa.

Facility: Spring Ford Country Club

PGA Section: Philadelphia

Chad Kurmel, PGA

Residence: Okemos, Mich.

Facility: Michigan State University

PGA Section: Michigan

Jake Reeves, PGA

Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.

Facility: Fox Den Country Club

PGA Section: Tennessee

Jim Carter, PGA

Residence: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Facility: Southwest PGA Life Member

PGA Section: Southwest

David Hutsell, PGA

Residence: Lutherville, Md.

Facility: Baltimore Country Club

PGA Section: Middle Atlantic

Paul Claxton, PGA

Residence: Claxton, Ga.

Facility: Richmond Hill Golf Club

PGA Section: Georgia

Gregory Hiller, PGA

Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Facility: TPC San Antonio

PGA Section: Southern Texas

Sean McCarty, PGA

Residence: Solon, Iowa

Facility: Brown Deer Golf Club

PGA Section: Iowa

Brian Smock, PGA

Residence: Coronado, Calif.

Facility: Coronado Golf Course

PGA Section: Southern California

Greg Bisconti, PGA

Residence: South Salem, N.Y.

Facility: The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club

PGA Section: Metropolitan

Scott Hebert, PGA

Residence: Traverse City, Mich.

Facility: Traverse City Golf & Country Club

PGA Section: Michigan

Jason Caron, PGA

Residence: Greenlawn, N.Y.

Facility: Mill River Club Inc.

PGA Section: Metropolitan

Rick Morton, PGA

Residence: Jacksonville, N.C.

Facility: Rock Creek Golf & Country Club

PGA Section: Carolinas

Ryan Malby, PGA

Residence: Kalispell, Mont.

Facility: Pacific Northwest PGA Life Member

PGA Section: Pacific Northwest

Note: Brad Lanning (Hortonville, Wis., Rise Up Golf Consulting LLC, Wisconsin Section) and Brad Lardon (Santa Fe, N.M., The Club at Las Campanas, Sun Country Section) are the first and second alternates.