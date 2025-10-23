Michael Collins and Ken Griffey, Jr. - A Photo Finish at Bethpage Black

Ever wonder what happens when a former caddie swaps his yardage book for a lens, and an MLB Hall of Famer trades his bat for a camera?

You get The Caddie and The Kid at the Ryder Cup.

This epic documentary follows two unlikely photographers: personality Michael Collins ("The Caddie") and baseball icon Ken Griffey, Jr. ("The Kid"). Powered by Airshare, the film whisks you from a funny planning session on a flight from Orlando to the action at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

These two friends embark on a mission to snap the perfect photo. Whether they actually nail the shot is debatable, but their journey gives us an unbeatable inside look at the pair having the time of their lives mastering a new craft.

Enjoy!