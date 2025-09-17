New York State to Host 3 PGA of America Major Championships

The PGA of America announced today that New York State will host three upcoming Major Championships.

Bethpage Black, site of the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place Sept. 23-28, will host its first KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June 2028. It will be the eighth time the event is contested in New York state, and the first since 2015 (Westchester Country Club, Harrison). Currently ranked #38 among Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Courses and #34 on Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Courses in the U.S., the Black Course will be the highest ranked golf course to host the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship since KPMG took over as title sponsor in 2015.

Bethpage Black hosted its first PGA Championship in 2019, while the Championship has been played at Oak Hill four times (1980, ‘03, ‘13, ‘23). The 2033 and 2035 editions will be the 15th and 16th conducted in New York, the most of any state.

No. 14 at Oak Hill Country Club.

“The PGA of America is incredibly proud to be returning to New York and two world-class venues in Bethpage Black and Oak Hill Country Club,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “Bringing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to Bethpage Black is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to staging this event at premier courses in major markets.

“The Black Course tested the strongest field in golf in 2019, delivering a memorable PGA Championship and promises to do so again in 2033. Oak Hill has long proven itself as a premier Major Championship venue, with the East Course presenting a stern challenge that consistently produces memorable moments. These three Championships will add to our Association’s extensive history in the state of New York, and we cannot wait to see the world’s best players compete on Long Island and in Rochester.”

Brooks Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

"New York State is further establishing its reputation as one of the best golf destinations in the world by welcoming the PGA of America for this marquee lineup of elite golf competition,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The announcement underscores the attraction of New York’s world-class venues and our ability to host major sporting events, which, in turn, boost local economies and highlight our great state.

"I will be particularly excited to welcome for the first time the top women golfers to Bethpage State Park and pleased our relationship with the PGA of America will continue for years to come. We look forward to welcoming so many elite golfers, spectators and television viewers of these world-class competitions taking place on a global stage right here in New York.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is a collaboration between the PGA of America, KPMG and the LPGA. Broadcast in partnership with NBC, the 156-player field is annually one of the strongest in women’s golf.

“KPMG is committed to excellence, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship continues to set the standard for excellence in women’s golf through advanced tech, a purse among the highest in women’s golf, extensive broadcast coverage, and world-class caliber courses,” said Tim Walsh, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. “We focus on staging this championship for the best players on the LPGA Tour on the most iconic courses in major markets like New York. Storied Bethpage Black is an incredible addition to our list of future venues.”

Minjee Lee won the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco offered a record $12 million dollar purse, tied for the highest in the women’s game. With Bethpage Black hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup, each of the next three KPMG Women’s PGA Championship venues are past or future Ryder Cup host sites: The 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held June 25-28 at Hazeltine National Golf Club (2016, 2029 Ryder Cups; 2002, ‘09 PGA Championships) in Chaska, Minnesota; and Congressional Country Club (2037 Ryder Cup; 2030 PGA Championship) in Bethesda, Maryland, will host its second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2027.