Go Behind the Scenes of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with "Golf Story"

By Ryan Adams, PGA
The PGA of America today released “Golf Story: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” a full-length feature film that takes golf fans on an immersive journey around the third major on the LPGA’s 2025 season, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
“Golf Story” features never-before seen, behind the curtain moments with young LPGA star Yealimi No, world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Minjee Lee as they race towards victory at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.
The documentary also captures interviews and exclusive footage with players in the lead up, including a heartwarming feature on Joanna Coe, the PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on preparing for the Championship as a new mother.
Highlights include following Noh around a practice round at Fields Ranch East and looking back at her Junior PGA Championship and PGA Jr. League careers. The film also catches up with rookie Ingrid Lindblad before and after her victory at the JM Eagle Championship, earning her spot at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The film leans into a well-known cast of characters beyond Coe, Noh, Thitikul and Lee, with appearances from Hannah Green (‘19 Champion), Nelly Korda (‘21 Champion), In Gee Chun (‘22 Champion), Amy Yang (‘24 Champion), Ingrid Lindblad, Malbon Golf Founder Stephen Malbon, Broadcaster/Women’s Golf Journalist Amy Rogers, Women’s Golf Journalist Beth Ann Nichols and LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler.

