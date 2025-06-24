2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Best Player Outfits, Ranked by a Golf Fashion Expert

Women’s professional sport is having a moment – one that’s been earned through decades of elite play, rising stars and relentless progress. Within that, athletes on the LPGA aren’t just drawing more eyeballs because of who they are, but because of how they play: fearless and fundamentally world-class.



Still, as anyone who golfs knows, confidence comes in many forms. And when you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play even better.



So once more, we turn to Caroline Basarab – a two-time national PGA Merchandiser of the Year and Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia – for a closer look at the standout styles from one of the biggest week in women’s golf.



Here’s who caught her eye and why:

Nelly Korda

Nelly arrived to the tee during Round 1 in a classy fit, matching her demeanor on and off the golf course. She paired a burgundy Nike Tour Dri-FIT skirt with a pastel long-sleeve polo, finished with a retro-inspired tipped collar. A pair of Nike Free Golf shoes added an athletic contrast, subtly anchoring the look with performance energy.

Lucy Li

Tonal fits have become a go-to across professional tours – typically in navy, khaki or classic black. But Lucy Li went in a more adventurous direction with a stunning all-peach ensemble early in the week. The matching bungy tie made it a full head-to-toe fit, standing out for its bold balance.

Lydia Ko

One of my favorite looks of the week. Lydia Ko’s gradient outfit from BOSS Golf started with a sleek sleeveless black polo and flowed into a banded skirt that shifted from black to a rich mocha at the hem. It’s giving iced coffee vibes in the best way – cool, layered and just bold enough.

Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh (just 23) caught my eye this week – not just for her play, but for her sense of style. On Thursday, she brought out a traditional Northeastern aesthetic with a pastel blue polo and pleated skirt with a dual-striped waistband. It was pure yacht club chic.

The next day, she flipped the script with an athletic long-sleeve one-piece skirt, complete with cutouts under each arm. Both looks came from J. Lindeberg, and I like the fearless versatility of her style.

Minjee Lee