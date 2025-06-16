2025 U.S. Open Style Recap: Best Golf Outfits According to a Fashion Expert

When players arrived at the U.S. Open this past weekend, they came dressed for battle. Especially at a place like Oakmont where bogeys lurk on every tee box. Style often takes a back seat to survival.



Perhaps that mindset showed up in the fits at the third men's Major Championship of 2025. Loud colors? Few and far between. Statement pieces? Subtle at best. When you're grinding through golf’s toughest change, you dress like you're going 72 rounds with a heavyweight.



Still, on a stage this grand, fashion finds a way to shine through. So we tapped golf fashion expert and PGA of America Golf Professional Caroline Basarab – a two-time national PGA Merchandiser of the Year and Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia – for her picks of the tournament’s standout looks.



Here’s who caught her eye and why:

J.J. Spaun

It only feels right to start with the newly-minted U.S. Open Champion. On Friday's second round, J.J. stepped out in a sophisticated design with his Puma polo. The print felt like a blend of abstract palm fronds, fireworks and florals – giving off an Americana vibe without falling into cliché. It was festive but refined, and a nod to the trend I saw throughout the week: nature-inspired patterns used to quietly turn heads.

Thorbjørn Olesen

Olesen kept that natural motif going with Greyson’s Pura Vida Polo, a shirt that draws from the lush textures of Costa Rica’s jungles. He grounded the bold top with classic navy slacks and solid navy headwear – a perfect example of how to balance a fit.



Bonus: Jon Rahm picked up the baton with a similar Greyson pattern on Saturday, sporting the brand’s custom Stamped Polo.

Rory McIlroy

This was one of my favorite pieces of the week. During the first round, Rory wore Nike’s Tour Poa Print – a tonal piece that, according to Nike, uses gradients of grass texture and a mature Poa Annua plant to craft a design that’s both athletic and artful. It’s nature-forward, but with a designer’s touch.

Bryson DeChambeau

I was hoping to see more from Bryson and Reebok over the weekend – I know he wanted to stick around to defend his title, as well. I’m a big fan of the 90’s style throwbacks and inspiration that Reebok brings to the golf world – is a refreshing jolt of attitude. From their recent Manors collab to Bryson’s tailored athletic silhouettes, there’s a confident retro energy at play – and I’m here for it.

Xander Schauffele

The large block colors Xander sported on both Friday (charcoal grey/black) and Saturday (salmon/white) also seemed to pay homage to the 90s. He’s wearing the Japanese brand Descente, which has deep roots in high-performance ski and athletic wear. Now, they’re leaning into the golf space.

Sam Burns

It's hard not to be gutted for Burns, who had a chance to win his first major at Oakmont but came up short. However, he was sporting some good fits. Burns wore the Featherweight Vista Polo from Travis Mathew during his Friday round of 65. The shade – called Rattan – is a warm, straw-toned beige that toes the line between neutral and standout. It’s a subtle win for those trying to pull off yellow on the course, which is no easy feat.

Brooks Koepka

Speaking of yellow, Brooks went a little bolder with his Nike Tour Solid polo – still slightly muted, but undeniably sunshine-adjacent. Yellow can be divisive in golf fashion, but when worn with the right swagger, it works.

