It wasn't the easiest of tests, but that didn't mean there was a lack of top shots at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. There were hole outs, holes in one and everything in between.

At Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Minjee Lee battled those tough conditions to take home her third Major Championship title by 3 strokes.

Enjoy just a few of the best from a memorable week in North Texas.

A near ace on a par-4 from Yealimi Noh

The putt that sealed it for Minjee Lee

Walk-off bunker shot from Ronni Yin

An ace from Brianna Do

A hole-out par to remember for Savannah Grewal

A near-ace from Allie White of the Corebridge Financial Team

The eagle has landed for Hannah Green