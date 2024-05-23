Michelob ULTRA Greenside Sweepstakes Creates Epic Experience at Valhalla

Imagine getting to enjoy front-row seats to a Major Championship on Sunday . . . followed by a round of golf at the same course on Monday.

That dream became a reality for the winners of the Michelob ULTRA Greenside Sweepstakes, who had an epic experience in Louisville, Kentucky, at Valhalla Golf Club.

The Grand Prize winners sat greenside on Sunday of the 2024 PGA Championship with golf personality Roger Steele and then played 18 holes with Steele at Valhalla on Monday.

Enjoy a few of the biggest moments from an incredible Michelob ULTRA Greenside Sweepstakes experience!



