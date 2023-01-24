Latest
Michelob ULTRA is Bringing Bushwood Country Club Back
Published on
Bushwood Country Club is coming back. Yes, you read that correct. And it's coming back like you've never seen it before through Michelob ULTRA.
Check out this awesome teaser they just dropped:
Bushwood Country Club is BACK!— PGA of America (@PGA) January 24, 2023
Make sure you’re stocked up with @MichelobULTRA for the SUPER reopening & the big game ⤵️ https://t.co/5cDwglHu2I pic.twitter.com/uDfSWmzVX7
Serena Williams. Brian Cox. Bushwood CC. The Big Game. Everything's coming together right now and the only thing you need to do to prepare is make sure you have enough Michelob ULTRA for you and your friends. If you don't, head HERE.