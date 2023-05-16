Monroe County’s Genesee Valley Golf Course Selected for PGA of America Places to Play Program

The PGA of America announced today at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club that PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA, will donate $250,000 to Monroe County’s Genesee Valley Golf Course as part of the Places to Play program.

The Places to Play program, which revitalizes and ensures the growth of golf facilities in underserved communities, will enable the building of a 14,000-square foot, fully synthetic turf short-game area designed to make the game more accessible to all. This includes growth-of-the-game programming, such as PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), PGA Jr. League, Drive, Chip & Putt and more. This will enable individuals of all abilities, socioeconomic classes and backgrounds the ability to learn the game.

The project will cost an estimated $500,000—with $250,000 covered by the PGA REACH Foundation and nearly $150,000 in design and construction work performed by Passero Associates and the Monroe County Parks Department. The Western New York PGA Section (WNYPGA) and Monroe County will work together to secure the remaining funding.

“It’s a great privilege for PGA REACH to partner with Monroe County to elevate the already historic Genesee Valley Golf Course in becoming even more accessible to all, especially the underserved communities in the area,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “This project will ensure the community will have a place to play for generations, enabling people of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds to reap the benefits the game of golf offers.”

Monroe County began conversations with PGA REACH regarding a partnership to leave a lasting legacy from the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club nearly a year in advance of the event. Monroe County anticipates a robust partnership with the WNYPGA going forward to expand the programming available at Genesee Valley Golf Course.

“PGA REACH Western New York and our golf professionals are committed to serving our communities and growing the diverse participation of the game of golf through our three mission pillars: Youth, Military and Inclusion,” said Tim Fries, a former PGA of America Board Member, WNYPGA Foundation President and PGA Owner of Glen Oak Golf Club in East Amherst, N.Y.

Genesee Valley Golf Course is a 36-hole, municipally owned and operated golf course located on the shores of the Genesee River in Rochester. The course is easily accessible, serves a diverse population and sees over 60,000 rounds played annually.

“Monroe County is honored to partner with PGA REACH and WNYPGA to bring the Places to Play Program to Genesee Valley Golf Course,” said Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello. “This investment will leave a lasting impact on our community by increasing accessibility to the game of golf, creating a welcoming practice area for players of all skill levels and abilities, and continuing the improvements Monroe County has made to its golf courses.”

The North Course, referred to as the ‘Old Course’ was built in 1899, and stands as one of the first public golf courses in America. The course served as the home course of golf legend Calvin Peete. Prior to Tiger Woods, Peete was widely known as the most successful African American golfer, with 12 PGA wins.

Peete played in 9 PGA Championships, making the cut 8 times. He finished third in 1982 and fourth in 1984. Peete also played on the 1983 and ‘85 Ryder Cup teams.