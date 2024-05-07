Mouton Takes Two-Shot Lead Through Two Rounds of 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Tori Mouton (above) is competing in a familiar place this week.

The sophomore at North Carolina A&T University hails from Saint Johns, Florida, and is back within 20 miles of her hometown playing in the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT.

Familiarity must lead to contentment as Mouton fired a 1-over-par 73 on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium course to lead the Women’s Division Medalist competition by two shots at 1-over through two rounds with one round remaining.

Kendall Jackson (Howard University) is second at 3-over following her 3-over-par 75. Samantha Gibbs (Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi) is third at 5-over after shooting 3-over 75 on Tuesday.

Mouton started quickly with birdies on the two opening holes. After bogeying the par-3 3rd, she recorded another birdie on the par-4 5th and made the turn at 2-under for the day. Birdies on holes 11-12 helped on an up-and-down back nine that included three bogeys and a double.

“I’m really proud of myself,” said Mouton. “I had five birdies. I had a double and it was kind of hard to stay in it. We’re in that Florida heat and you start getting tired on the back nine. I was thinking about 16, 17, 18 for my finishing holes. I’m glad to play out here with my teammates. I’m a Jacksonville local so it feels good to play out here.”

This week also marks Mouton’s return to TPC Sawgrass where she competed in several high school events.

“It’s extremely beneficial,” said Mouton. “I’ve only played Stadium a couple times. Valley, I’m pretty comfortable on that course from how many times I’ve played it.”

Three-time defending Women’s Team champion Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi began Tuesday’s second round in third place, five shots off the lead. The Islanders skyrocketed up the leaderboard behind a 25-over-par 313 on the Stadium course. Their 45-over total leads the Women’s Team division by seven shots over Howard University (52 over).

Gibbs, a freshman, led the way for the Islanders with a 3-over-par 75. A pair of birdies on the par-5 2nd and par-4 4th holes helped her finish the front nine at 1-under.

Una Chou (University of British Columbia) leads the Women’s Individual Division at 1-over-par for the week. Sadanun Sitanonth (Eastern Kentucky University) is one back at 2-over.

Chou, a junior from Taoyuan, Taiwan, recorded a stellar 3-under-par 69 on Dye’s Valley, which included six straight pars on holes 13-18.

“My putting was pretty good out there today and I was able to keep it in the fairway to set up my approach shots,” said Chou. “My chip on my last hole was the highlight of the day. I had about 35 yards, hit the pin and it stopped two feet away to save my par.”

Florida A&M University picked up where it left off on Monday in Men’s Division I. The Rattlers combined for a 1-over-par 289 at Dye’s Valley and are 14-over for the week. FAMU owns a 21-stroke lead over Alabama State University (35-over) in second and third place Chicago State University (36-over).

The Rattlers also occupy the top three positions on the Men’s Division I medalist leaderboard. Freshman Taylor Bell (1-under) from Tallahassee, Florida, leads following a second-round 3-under-par 69. Graduate student Patrick Mwendapole (1-over) is second after shooting 1-over-par 73 while redshirt senior Marcus Taylor (3-over) posted 2-under-par 70.

Lincoln University of Missouri (43-over) maintained its position in front of Men’s Division II following a Tuesday team score of 30-over-par 318 on Stadium. The Blue Tigers are two shots ahead of second-place Bluefield State University (45-over) and four ahead of Chaminade University of Honolulu (47-over).

Senior Austin Shoemaker, the Men’s Division II Medalist leader, continues to pace LU as he posted a team-best 5-over-par 77 on Tuesday and is 1-over for the week.

Sparky Ariyachatvakin (University of Delaware) and Yuqi Liu (University of Michigan) are tied for first at 1-under in the Men’s Individual. Kentaro Nanayama (Purdue University) and Xing Luo (University of North Alabama) are two back at 1-over.

Liu, a junior from Beijing, China, started the day three strokes off the lead before shooting 4-under-par 68 on Dye’s Valley, which tied for low round of the day.

“Just hitting good shots and making putts,” said Liu. “The wind picked up again today, it wasn’t easy out there and the pins were pretty tough. I was just able to commit to every shot and was able to make some birdies.”

Liu totaled four birdies, including back-to-back on holes 1-2, and later an eagle on the par-5 8th.

“I bombed my drive and striped an iron to 10 feet and made the putt,” said Liu. “This course is really tight so you have to hit some really good drives to set yourself up and I was able to do that today.”

Ariyachatvakin followed his opening-round even-par 72 (Stadium) with a 1-under-par 71 (Valley). The 2022 Men’s individual Champion went 3-under on the front nine with birdies at the par-3 2nd, par-3 5th and par-5 8th holes.