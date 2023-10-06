National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: Broadcast Times, Live Scoring & Updates

The 2023 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship is underway from Frisco, Texas!It's an exciting event that's the culmination of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with 96 junior golfers ages 10-13 comprising 12 Regional Champion All-Star teams tackling PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Oct. 6-8.

Rounds one and two will take place Friday and Saturday (Oct. 6-7), during which teams will compete in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format. The Championship concludes with match play semifinal and final rounds on Sunday, Oct. 8. The eight teams not competing in the semifinals can participate in the Fields Ranch Roundup, a 9-hole, two-person scramble.Here's what you need to know:

BROADCAST TIMES

Friday, Oct. 6

ESPN2 | 2-4 p.m.

ESPN+ | 4-6 p.m.

‍Saturday, Oct. 7

ESPNEWS | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN+ | 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

ESPN2 | 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Encore)

ESPN2 | 5-7 p.m.

LIVE SCORING

National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship See the latest scores from Frisco, Texas.

UPDATES

Updated at 2:30 p.m. CT

At the close of Day 1, Team Utah and Team South Carolina have emerged at -34 to lead the pack of 12 PGA Jr. League All-Star teams in Frisco. Texas, Oklahoma, California and Illinois are not far behind at -32.

_________________

Team Oklahoma and Team Texas have been heating up this afternoon, and both have vaulted into the lead during Day 1 at -32. Team Utah is two shots behind at -32. The first day of play has teams competing in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format.

_________________

Team Minnesota jumps out to a five stroke lead at -13 in day 1 of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. Team Oklahoma is four shots behind at -9, as the scramble qualifying of Day 1 for match play gets underway at Fields Ranch West.