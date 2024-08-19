National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season Is Underway

The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season is officially underway, with hundreds of 13u and 17u All-Star teams of junior golfers competing in a series of fun and exciting events.



The Championship Season offers two qualification pathways: All-Star Play Days and Section Qualifiers and Championships. All-Star Play Days are hosted by PGA Jr. League Coaches nationwide beginning in May. Teams that participate in at least three local All-Star Play Days through August 21, 2024, and secure one of the top four lowest aggregate scores on the Regional Leaderboard will advance to one of 12 Regional Championships held in September.



All-Star teams may also elect to participate in their Section Qualifier and Championship hosted by all 41 PGA of America Sections in July and August. Section Champions earn a spot in their respective Regional Championship.

“Our PGA of America Golf Professionals are creating memorable experiences for every kind of golfer through PGA Jr. League, from true beginners to accomplished juniors and all skill levels in between,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season provides an aspirational pathway to the national stage for our competitive players. We’re proud and excited to facilitate these events for the next generation and return to the Home of the PGA of America at PGA Frisco and Twin Warriors Golf Club, two facilities that have hosted our high-caliber championships.”



Twelve 13u Regional Champions and 12 17u Regional Champions will be crowned to advance to their respective divisional National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, both returning to their 2023 locations: The 13u Championship will be held Oct. 9-13 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, while the 17u Championship is set for Nov. 14-17 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.



2024 Regional Championship host sites include:

Region 1: Bethpage State Park’s Yellow Course (Farmingdale, N.Y.) – Sept. 6-8, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Connecticut, New England, Metropolitan

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Justin Koff, PGA



Region 2: Drumlins Country Club (Syracuse, N.Y.) – Sept. 13-15, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Central New York, Northeast New York, Tri-State, Western New York

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Sean Dadey, PGA



Region 3: Maple Dale Country Club (Dover, Del.) – Sept. 6-8, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Middle Atlantic, New Jersey, Philadelphia

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Chris Brosius, PGA



Region 4: The Woodford Club (Versailles, Ky.) – Sept. 20-22, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Kentucky, Northern Ohio, Southern Ohio

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Bob Baldassari, PGA



Region 5: Grand Geneva Resort (Lake Geneva, Wis.) – Sept. 20-22, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Rick Leslie, PGA



Region 6: Callaway Gardens (Pine Mountain, Ga.) – Sept. 20-22, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Charles Dannewitz, PGA



Region 7: The Park West Palm (West Palm Beach, Fla.) – Sept. 20-22, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Alabama-NW Florida, Gulf States, North Florida, South Florida

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Cody Sinkler, PGA



Region 8: Paradise Pointe Golf Complex (Smithville, Mo.) – Sept. 6-8, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Gateway, Midwest, South Central

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Trey Maughan, PGA Associate



Region 9: The Ridge Golf Club (Sioux Center, Iowa) – Sept. 13-15, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Karrie Van Ravenswaay, PGA



Region 10: Forest Creek Golf Club (Round Rock, Texas) – Sept. 13-15, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Colorado, Northern Texas, Southern Texas, Sun Country

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Matt Long, PGA



Region 11: Meadow Lakes Golf Club (Prineville, Ore.) – Sept. 6-8, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, Utah

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Zach Lampert, PGA



Region 12: Skyline Country Club (Tucson, Ariz.) – Sept. 13-15, 2024

PGA of America Sections: Aloha, Northern California, Southern California, Southwest

Host PGA of America Golf Professional: Chris Dompier, PGA



PGA Jr. League brings kids ages 17 and under together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys and receive expert coaching from PGA of America Golf Professionals and LPGA Professionals. Following recreational play in the spring and summer, 13u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 10-13) and 17u All-Star teams (boys and girls ages 14-17) are formed in each league to compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season.

National Car Rental was named the inaugural title partner of the Championship Season in 2021. PGA Jr. League’s biggest corporate partner since 2018, as well as an Official Partner and the Official Rental Car of the PGA of America since 2012, National’s title partnership aims to continue fueling meaningful growth of PGA Jr. League and support the program’s endeavors to welcome more kids to the game.



Recreational PGA Jr. League seasons are held year-round. For more information or to find a team and register, please visit PGAJrLeague.com.