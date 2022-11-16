Nelly Korda Overcame Adversity to Return to the Winner's Circle & So Can You

On Sunday, Nelly Korda became the 26th different Champion on the LPGA Tour in 2022. The World No. 1 started 2022 with a great deal of momentum. She won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2021, earned World No. 1, and played on the U.S. Solheim Cup Team.

But after just three starts in early 2022, she found herself in the middle of a health scare. Doctors found a blood clot in her left arm after she felt pain on March 11th and she didn’t return for another three months.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows this year. It has been really tough dealing with some of those lows and believing I could get back.”

Her emotional post-round interview gave us a glimpse into her psyche and in turn, provided a Coachable moment for golfers at any level.

A challenge or injury does not suddenly redefine you. Nelly was World No. 1, yet there were moments this year where she felt differently. Just one bad shot doesn’t characterize your round. Don’t let a simple setback suddenly change your perspective. Believe in the person you are and employ that confidence to carry on in your hard work.

Injuries have setbacks. They create their own calendars. When you do have a plan, embrace it. Routines build strength. Knowing when you will do something is powerful. It allows you to prepare, work hard and perform your best.

There are going to be ups and downs. Even though the downs may seem like they never end, they will. Take time to really enjoy the highs. Build up inner momentum so that when your next low comes you can power right through it.

Take advantage of your trusted team. Just because it is your challenge doesn’t mean you have to go it alone. Find a little fun, focus, and fuel by sharing your struggle with others. Your friends and family will want to help you, let them.

Through determination and trust, Nelly Korda is back at the top of the women’s game. Let’s follow Korda’s comeback and use the keys above the next time we face adversity on or off the course.



