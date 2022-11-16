New Mexico State University Wins 2022 PGA University Championship

The members of the New Mexico State University PGA Golf Management program are more than a team. They’re a family. Which made winning the PGA University Championship today extra significant.

NMSU (5-over par 581) recorded a 3-under par 285 to win the 2022 PGA University Championship by 10 strokes over first-round-leader University of Colorado Colorado Springs (15-over par 591) at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

University of Nebraska (23-over par 599) finished in third place, followed by University of Central Oklahoma (27-over par 603) and Campbell University (28-over par 604).

The NMSU Aggies claimed their fourth

PGA University Championship after winning in 2016, 2015 and 2006.

NMSU’s PGA Golf Management Program Director Pat Gavin’s son, Gage, passed away suddenly in the summer of 2015. NMSU won the 2015 PGA University Championship a few months later and dedicated its victory in his memory. The team continues to honor his legacy by wearing hats with Gage’s logo on the side.

“It’s the most important championship to the team,” said Gavin. “New Mexico State has always been known as a family. They proudly wear the hats and they proudly recognize the importance of this. They showed up and took care of business.”

NMSU started today’s round three shots back and in a second-place tie with Methodist University following an 8-over par 296 on Monday. But they were confident heading into the final round.

“We knew we were the best team,” said Davis Chung, whose 4-under 68 was the day’s low round. “It makes it a lot easier when you know that if you go out and do your thing you’re probably going to win. I played well, but one guy can’t win it. Everybody shot 74 or better today and that was big. That’s the reason we won.”

Besides Chung, the Aggies received strong performances from Talon Payne (2-under par 70), Nic Ziebro (1-over par 73), Matt Mansholt (2-over par 74) and Benny Opermann (2-over par 74).

Chung tallied six birdies today to finish second on the individual leaderboard at 3-under 141, behind only University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Chase Mitchell. Mitchell captured the individual title at 4-under par 140.

The PGA University Championship marks NMSU’s third victory in the last nine months. In March, they won the Kelbel Cup, a tournament among several PGA Golf Management University teams. In September, they won the GMG Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event against University of Colorado Colorado Springs held in memory of Gage Gavin.

“The three tournaments that we play in, we have now successfully won all three trophies,” said Gavin. “They’ll all be proudly displayed in our trophy case. This was a five-star, total class act, perfect event. From the welcome dinner all the way to the awards ceremony, everything was perfect.”

Gregory Konduros (Clemson University) registered his first career hole-in-one with a 7-iron on the par-3, 157-yard 7th hole.

The winner of the PGA University Championship, supported by Srixon Cleveland Golf , is awarded the Jones Cup trophy, which is named after Dr. S. Roland Jones, the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State. Jones held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.