On Armed Forces Day, Veteran John Jenkins Shares How Golf Changed His Life

Life's journey can be full of unexpected turns. And PGA of America Golf Professional John Jenkins, an Army Veteran from Ozark, Alabama, can attest to this.

Raised in a military family, Jenkins developed an early passion for golf, a love for the game inherited from his father. Some of his fondest childhood memories were made on the golf course, where he learned the game and shared some of his favorite moments with his father.

Jenkins joined the Army in 1997, and his love for the game of golf only grew stronger. He recalls the time on the course with his friends and playing the game frequently on the weekends.

Jenkins parachuting while in the U.S. Army.

After dedicating two decades to military service, John retired from the Army in 2017. In searching for his next chapter, he discovered PGA HOPE – a program dedicated to helping Veterans thrive through the game of golf. Jenkins graduated from the PGA HOPE program at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course in Fort Carson, Colorado led by Leighton Smith, PGA.

Just a short year and half later in Sept. 2022, John was officially elected to PGA of America Membership and had the opportunity to work for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as the first recruiter of their PGA Golf Management Program.

Jenkins later moved to Florida with his wife, where he started his green grass golf facility career in the Alabama-NW Florida PGA Section and was offered a position at Gator Lakes Golf Course on the United States Air Force Installation at Hurlburt Field.

"For me, I feel a big sense of pride knowing we're able to serve all these men and women here." John Jenkins, PGA

“I had the opportunity to tell the General Manager there my story as a retired Veteran and PGA Member," Jenkins remembers. "Looking around the area, and in the Section, I realized there were no PGA HOPE programs in the area. I discussed this with him, and he instantly told me ‘Do what you need to do to get it done.' ”

PGA HOPE comes to Hurlburt Field

With the support of numerous PGA of America Golf Professionals, the PGA HOPE team, and charitable support from DIRECTV, Jenkins has successfully established a PGA HOPE program at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida. Recognizing a significant need for PGA HOPE programs in the area, he has already conducted four sessions, with many more scheduled due to high demand.

PGA HOPE currently operates programs on 22 military installations across the continental United States, and plans are underway to expand to additional locations by the end of 2024. Crucial to this expansion is the substantial financial support from national partners such as DIRECTV. Their generous contribution enables PGA HOPE to broaden its reach and continue its mission to engage, educate, and illustrate the mental and physical benefits of golf to active-duty men and women.

Jenkins with local Veterans during a PGA HOPE class.

“I think our service members might be a little bit more open to come and participate in our PGA HOPE programs because of our supportive leadership here," says Jenkins. "It puts them more at ease being here on a military installation. For me, I feel a big sense of pride knowing we're able to serve all these men and women here.”

But John's vision to help Veterans doesn't stop there.

He admits he is aware of the scarcity of PGA HOPE programs in his area, something he says he is deeply committed to changing.

“For me, once I got out of the military, I remember searching for ‘What’s next?’ What's out here for me? What should I do?" Jenkins notes. "I think it’s important that Veterans know the opportunities that are available for us.”

In addition to PGA HOPE programming, he has goals of expanding the scope of opportunities available to Veterans including securing discounts at local golf courses, organizing invitational tournaments and events for PGA HOPE participants, and inspiring other Veterans to consider careers as PGA of America Golf Professionals.

"This program is honestly about being in the community again with fellow Veterans, listening to the stories of the real life heroes, and giving them the space to feel calm and at peace. It’s truly a life-changing program." John Jenkins, PGA

“Without PGA HOPE, I wouldn't have been led down the path to become a PGA of America Golf Professional. I would still be playing golf and enjoying the game just as much. But not at this level. I enjoy just waking up daily as a PGA of America Member and knowing I can make an impact through PGA HOPE.”

“PGA HOPE is life-changing.” said Jenkins, ”A lot of times we get hung up on golf swings and the mechanics, but this program is honestly about being in the community again with fellow Veterans, listening to the stories of the real life heroes, and giving them the space to feel calm and at peace. It’s truly a life-changing program not only for the students, but for those instructors who lead these programs.”