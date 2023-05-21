PGA Coaches on the Major Championship Stage

All week at the PGA Championship, the strongest field in golf was preparing for a new test at Oak Hill’s renovated East Course. And alongside them were their teams — led, of course, by PGA Coaches.

One player-coach duo was PGA Championship rookie Davis Thompson and Eric Eshleman, the PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama, who were getting ready to tackle a stern test in the East Course.

Here’s some more insight on their relationship, which began well over a decade when Thompson was in junior golf: