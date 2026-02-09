PGA Coaches Share "Cheat Codes" for More Distance & Lower Scores

Golf is hard.

So we connected with the PGA of America Golf Professionals at the Coaching Center at PGA Frisco to share with us some of their best tips or golf cheat codes — this included the best workouts to add distance to your game, the key to eliminating 3 putts, short game drills, how to always find the fairway and more!

Take you game to the next level in 2026!

What you'll learn:

How to add power with these core exercises (:00 - 1:04)

Prevent injury and soreness with these mobility exercises (1:04 - 1:57)

Stop 3-putting with this lag putt drill (1:57 - 2:40)

Hit better chips and get up-and-down more (2:40 - 3:36)

Stop thinning your irons (3:36 - 4:51)

How to find the fairway off the tee (4:51 - 6:07)

And if you still need help with your game, connect with a PGA Coach in your area!