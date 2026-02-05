Golf Mindset Tips: Why the 3-Second Rule Changes Everything

Golf is often described as a game of mechanics, with most of the focus placed on grip, stance, swing plane, and tempo. With the rise of technology, we’ve become obsessed with data—launch angles, clubhead speed, smash factor.

After all, better ball-striking equals lower scores.

Right?

On the surface, that may be true. But anyone who has played the game long enough knows the real truth: golf is just as much a mental game as it is a physical one.

The most impactful lesson I ever received had nothing to do with a swing change. It came from a simple mental rule my high school golf instructor, Reggie Colomb, PGA, once shared with me:

After every shot, you get three seconds to emotionally react.

That’s it.

If it’s a great shot, you have three seconds to be excited about it.

If it’s a bad shot, you have three seconds to be upset about it.

After that, you must move on.

If you’re still thinking about the previous shot—good or bad—you’re no longer focused on the next one.

Golfers of all skill levels struggle with this.

We see it all the time. A golfer makes a birdie and gets overloaded with excitement—only to make a bogey (or worse) on the very next hole. Or a player makes one poor swing and frustration creeps in. Suddenly, that single mistake turns into a domino effect that feels impossible to stop.

That isn’t a skill issue.

It’s a mindset issue.

Golf exposes emotional mistakes. When you latch onto a good shot, you can’t fully commit to the next one. When you fixate on a bad shot, the grip tightens, doubt creeps in, and confidence fades.

The best players in the world are masters of the emotional reset. They hit a shot, accept the result, and mentally clear the slate before the next one. They truly play the game one shot at a time.

Golf demands presence. The most important shot is the one directly in front of you. Much like life itself, the past can’t be changed and the future can’t be controlled. All you can do is give your full attention to the present moment.

If golfers gave the mental side of the game the same respect they give their swing mechanics, scores would drop—not because the swing changed, but because decision-making, confidence, and focus did.

So the next time you’re on the golf course, remember: three seconds.

Golf isn’t won by perfection. It’s won by mastering your emotions, your focus, and your mind.



