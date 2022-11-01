PGA Golf Club to Host 2023 United States Disabled Open Golf Championship

The 2023 United States Disabled Open Golf Championship, conducted by the US Disabled Golf Association, will be held at PGA Golf Club’s Ryder Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, May 8-10, 2023. The PGA of America will serve as presenting partner of the Championship.

The US Disabled Golf Association’s mission is to provide people with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their ability in a golf championship at a high level.

2022 U.S. Disabled Open Women's Champion Deborah Smith (Photo courtesy of USDGA Facebook Page)

Known as “The Ultimate Golf Experience,” PGA Golf Club is owned and operated by the PGA of America. The facility features 54 holes of championship golf at PGA Golf Club designed by legends Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. PGA Golf Club also features the best in golf instruction taught by PGA Professionals and the PGA Gallery, with memorabilia exhibits that trace the history of the game, all within one spectacular golf destination.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing the United States Disabled Open Golf Championship to PGA Golf Club for the first time next year,” said PGA Director of Golf/Head Professional Holly Taylor. “The event will showcase top playing golfers from across America who have overcome disabilities to play the game at an impressive level. PGA Golf Club is proud to continue a tradition of reaching out to golfers everywhere to experience the game at our beautiful facility.”

Joanna Coe hits her tee shot on the Ryder Course during the second round for the 54th PGA Professional Championship held at PGA Golf Club on April 26, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Designed by Tom Fazio, the Ryder Course is named in honor of Samuel Ryder, the namesake and founder of the Ryder Cup. With its majestic pine trees and challenging water hazards, the Ryder Course has a distinctive Carolina-feel. With various hole locations, you could play this course every day and discover a different layout.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing the Championship to PGA Golf Club and the Treasure Coast,” said USDGA Founder Jason Faircloth. “Since day one, we wanted to create a championship that showcases the players’ talents—along with that feeling of a ‘Major.’ Our 5th Open will be one to remember and talked about long after the final putt.”

Player registration for the 5th United States Disabled Open Golf Championship is open from Nov. 23, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, with the field scheduled to be announced on Jan. 15, 2023. Golfers must have a handicap index of 36.4 or lower and a WR4GD pass in order to register. Impairment categories will be given when the field is announced.

For guidelines and registration information, please visit usdga.net/qualifications-impairments/ .

The 2022 United States Disabled Open Golf Championship was won by Eliseo Villanueva, of Fayetteville, North Carolina (Mens); and Deborah Smith of Rockford, Illinois (Womens), among 61 golfers in the field at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Fairfax, Virginia.