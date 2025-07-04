PGA HOPE and TRUE Linkswear Salute Veterans With Patriot Pack Collab

The most patriotic shoes in golf? These just might be.

At its core, PGA HOPE provides military Veterans like those in the video above with therapeutic and wellness benefits of golf. The introduction is a 6-8 week program with trained PGA of America Golf Professionals to show Veterans the basics, but that's just the beginning. For so many Veterans, golf and PGA HOPE has not provided a much-needed outlet... it's also saved countless lives.

That's what is behind this special collaboration between TRUE and PGA HOPE. Here's a little inside each part of the capsule:

TRUE Lux² Player

The Lux² Player is TRUE's first foray into a spiked golf shoe, and they delivered it with signature comfort. The FlexBolt outsole pairs nicely with the Wanderlux² midsole -- the Patriot Pack version includes a really neat design, with a nod to Veterans -- providing great performance but also a cushioned walk out on the links. Of the capsule offerings, the Lux² Player has the highest price point, but it's loaded with features and tested by TRUE's tour players, so you know there's something special behind it.

Ripstop V2

The second iteration of the Ripstop takes what was so good about the first version - minimalist design, all-season design, off-course comfort - and makes it even better with v2. The shoe now has anti-slip tread with what TRUE calls All Day outsole construction, which makes it one of the more versatile offerings available. The Patriot Pack Ripstop also has the patriotic design insole and is packed with recycled sustainable materials that increase durability and comfort for on and off the course.

FS-Slide

Rounding out the Patriot Pack is the perfect post-round shoe, the FS-Slide which comes in a brilliant red, with subtle blue details and white sole. Not too in your face, with just the right amount of American colors. The key with the Slide is its Ultra Plush Recovery insole, which is ideal for the feet after golf. There's also some tread courtesy of the Future Staples Tread on the bottom in case an Emergency 9 or laid-back round is needed.