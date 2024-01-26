PGA Jr. League #GameChanger Award Winners Honored at 2024 PGA Show

Attending PGA Jr. League #GameChanger Award winners took the stage Jan. 24 at the 2024 PGA Show in a ceremony emceed by NBC’s Lauren Thompson to celebrate their 2023 accomplishments in the player engagement space.

The #GameChanger Awards were created by the PGA of America’s Player Engagement team in 2019 to celebrate the efforts of PGA Jr. League Coaches who create more opportunities for more kids to learn and play the game. The awards honor the 25 largest PGA Jr. League programs in the country, as well as the largest programs in each of the 41 PGA of America Sections.

William Cui (left) and Kevin Weeks. (Ryan Lochhead)

"The #GameChanger Awards have become an annual celebration of PGA of America Golf Professionals and PGA Jr. League Coaches that we look forward to each year," said Steve Tanner, Senior Director of Player Engagement for the PGA of America. “We can’t understate the extraordinary achievements of these Coaches, and we’re both appreciative and proud of their commitment to growing the game.”

In 2022, a Player Engagement Award was added to celebrate Coaches who meet the following criteria: lead 24 or more active PGA Jr. League players; host multiple age divisions or seasons of PGA Jr. League; host a PGA Family Golf event; and are ADM (American Development Model) certified through the PGA Coach platform.