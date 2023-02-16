PGA Member Joe Hallett Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

The PGA of America has announced that Joe Hallett, PGA Director of Instruction at Vanderbilt Legends Golf Course in Franklin, Tennessee, has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.

Hallett, a Member of the Tennessee PGA Section, joins a special group of 431 PGA Members who have earned PGA Master Professional status. He achieved his designation through Teaching and Coaching.

A sought-after presenter at PGA of America, PGA Section and Allied Association education events and seminars, Hallett regularly educates and offers guidance to his peers, colleagues and aspiring members. He has been instrumental in the development and delivery of PGA Education programs for PGA Members, PGA Associates and PGA Golf Management University Students.

Stacy Lewis is one of Joe Hallett's LPGA Tour star pupils.

A national award winner, Hallett was the recipient of the 2018 Horton Smith Award (now the PGA Professional Development Award), honored for his commendable additions to the education of PGA Professionals. As an accomplished teacher who is recognized as a Golf Magazine Top 100 instructor and a Golf Digest Top 50 instructor, Hallett has coached some of the top LPGA players in the world, including 2008 U.S. Women’s Open Champion Inbee Park and two-time Rolex World No. 1 Stacy Lewis.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be part of such a notable group of PGA Professionals who have devoted their careers to teaching and coaching this game,” said Hallett. “It was worth every minute and every effort to have achieved the PGA Master Professional classification.”

Hallett also is a multiple award winner at the PGA Section level, highlighted by being named the Tennessee PGA Section’s Teacher of the Year in both 2013 and 2021. He also received the Section’s PGA Professional Development Award in 2021.

Hallett officially became a PGA Master Professional in January.

The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. As part of its education curriculum, the program was designed to ensure PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace.

The program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the presentation.