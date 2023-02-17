PGA National Club Championship Men's Divisions Wrap Up at Kiawah Island

The final round of the PGA National Club Championship's Men's Division competition has finished at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina!

Taking place on Kiawah Island's Cougar Point, Turtle Point courses as well as The Ocean Course, site of the 2021 PGA Championship, the Men's Divisions had some great theatrics. With a final round 68, Stewart Whitt of Canebrake Club in Alabama won the Men's Division at 1-over par and by two shots over John Spellerberg of Fremont Golf Club in Nebraska.

In the Senior Men's Division, first-round leader Chad Scott of Westbrook Country Club in Ohio won by a shot at 4-over par over Brian Lovett of Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, and Idle Hour Country Club's Coleman Tidwell. Meanwhile, in the Champion Men's Division, Keith Holmes of Cuscowilla Golf Club in Georgia rode a second round 68 to victory, winning by three shots at 3-over par over Bob Brooks of Bella Vista Country Club.

All Men's Divisions results can be found here