PGA NCCGA Spring Championship Set for April at Mission Resort + Club

for a 36-hole stroke play Individual and Team competition. Teams consist of a maximum of eight players and count the best five individual scores per round. Participants will compete across Mission Resort + Club’s complementary championship golf courses: The PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) Spring Championship will be held at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, April 26-27.“The NCCGA is creating opportunities for every student to bring their clubs to college, and the Spring Championship caps off the semester in a fun and competitive way,” said Branden Thompson, PGA, NCCGA Lead for the PGA of America. “It’s the culmination of a semester of hard work both on and off the course for these students, and we look forward to hosting a memorable tournament at Mission Resort + Club.” More than 200 collegiate club golfers will travel to Central Florida for a 36-hole stroke play Individual and Team competition. Teams consist of a maximum of eight players and count the best five individual scores per round. Participants will compete across Mission Resort + Club’s complementary championship golf courses: El Campeón (The Champion) and Las Colinas (The Hills) . For 24 years, the courses have hosted men’s and women’s NCAA golf championships.

“We are excited to host the PGA NCCGA Spring Championship and for participants to experience two very unique golf course layouts to the Central Florida area,” said Bryan Mulry, PGA Director of Golf at Mission Resort + Club. “We look forward to welcoming players, staff, and families to Mission Resort + Club this April.”



As the governing body for collegiate club golf, the NCCGA ensures every student can play golf in college and assists them in starting, maintaining and facilitating club golf tournaments regionally and nationally. More than 200 colleges across the United States field club golf teams.



The NCCGA operates three 36-hole tournaments in each of the 27 regions across the country in both the spring and the fall. All tournaments are co-ed and open to active college students of all skill levels, and individual students can represent their schools if they don’t have the required five students to form a team. Teams and individuals will begin competing this month in their regions for the opportunity to receive a bid to the Spring Championship.

Tree-lined fairways and greens make up the Las Colinas Course at Mission Resort + Club.

Qualifiers include:

Top three (3) teams from each Zone Qualifier across the country

Highest-ranked teams not included in one of the automatic qualifiers

The next highest-ranked teams not otherwise qualified

Defending champions from the previous Fall Championship (Grand Canyon University), Fall Invitational (Providence College) and Spring Championship (Grand Canyon University and Miami University-Ohio were co-champions of the event)

Other exemptions as identified by the NCCGA

Top individual students not otherwise on qualified teams

To learn more about NCCGA, its events, tournaments and teams, visit here.