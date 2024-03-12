PGA of America Announces 2024-25 PGA LEAD Class

The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA of America Golf Professionals for the 2024-25 PGA LEAD class, the program’s ninth cohort.

PGA LEAD, established in 2016, is the Association’s leadership development program, created to identify, mentor and progress PGA of America Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles at the Chapter, Section and National levels of the PGA of America. The program also helps PGA of America Members who have a desire to serve on nonprofit boards in the communities where they work and live.

This 18-month program reinforces the PGA of America’s commitment to create a game, workforce and industry supply chain that better mirror America's demographics. The Association is committed to inclusive governance, environments, systems and structures that create the opportunity for all PGA of America Golf Professionals to develop, grow and lead.

“It has been tremendous to see PGA LEAD participants grow into leadership positions across the Association at both the Section and National levels,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan).

“This program continues to help bring talented PGA of America Golf Professionals to the forefront of the golf industry, which will help position the PGA of America’s overall mission of growing the game for years to come.” John Lindert, PGA of America President

PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS - a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Leadership positions held by PGA LEAD alumni include one National Board of Directors member, three PGA Section presidents, three Section vice presidents, two Section secretaries, 19 Section board members and 19 national committee members.

2024-2025 PGA LEAD Class Members

Adam Roybal, PGA - General Manager, UNM Championship Golf Course - Albuquerque, New Mexico - Sun Country PGA Section

Alexander L. Cavaliere, PGA - Teaching Professional, Lyman Orchards Golf Club - Marlborough, Connecticut - Connecticut PGA Section



Amanda Davis, PGA - Retail Manager & Assistant Professional, Essex County Club – Beverly, Massachusetts - New England PGA Section

Claudia Ferrini, PGA - Director of Golf Operations, Williamsburg National Golf Club - Williamsburg, Virginia - Middle Atlantic PGA Section

Connor Lynch, PGA - First Assistant, Meadow Park Golf Course - Puyallup, Washington -

Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Cortney Shrout, PGA - Head Professional, South Hills Country Club - West Covina, California - Southern California PGA Section

Daniela Anastasi, PGA - Southern California PGA Section

Eva Rogers, PGA - Director of Junior Golf, Medinah Country Club - Bloomingdale, Illinois -

Illinois PGA Section



Jessica McClellan, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Oregon - Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Lisa Schwinden, PGA - Director of Instruction, Fargo Country Club - Fargo, North Dakota - Minnesota PGA Section

Megan Marie Leineweber, PGA - Lead Assistant Professional, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm - Gaithersburg, Maryland - Middle Atlantic PGA Section



Sally Krystyn, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Brookridge Golf & Fitness - Leawood, Kansas -

Midwest PGA Section

Stephanie Molloy, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section



Tony Chavez, PGA - Director of Golf, Los Serranos Country Club - Indio, California -

Southern California PGA Section

Trish Holt, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Omni PGA Frisco Resort (Fields Ranch) - Frisco, Texas - Northern Texas PGA Section

