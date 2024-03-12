From the PGA
PGA of America Announces 2024-25 PGA LEAD Class
PGA LEAD members at last year's Annual Meeting.
The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA of America Golf Professionals for the 2024-25 PGA LEAD class, the program’s ninth cohort.
PGA LEAD, established in 2016, is the Association’s leadership development program, created to identify, mentor and progress PGA of America Members from diverse backgrounds along a guided path to volunteer leadership roles at the Chapter, Section and National levels of the PGA of America. The program also helps PGA of America Members who have a desire to serve on nonprofit boards in the communities where they work and live.
This 18-month program reinforces the PGA of America’s commitment to create a game, workforce and industry supply chain that better mirror America's demographics. The Association is committed to inclusive governance, environments, systems and structures that create the opportunity for all PGA of America Golf Professionals to develop, grow and lead.
“It has been tremendous to see PGA LEAD participants grow into leadership positions across the Association at both the Section and National levels,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan).
“This program continues to help bring talented PGA of America Golf Professionals to the forefront of the golf industry, which will help position the PGA of America’s overall mission of growing the game for years to come.”
John Lindert, PGA of America President
PGA LEAD is a complement to PGA WORKS - a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce. Leadership positions held by PGA LEAD alumni include one National Board of Directors member, three PGA Section presidents, three Section vice presidents, two Section secretaries, 19 Section board members and 19 national committee members.
2024-2025 PGA LEAD Class Members
Adam Roybal, PGA - General Manager, UNM Championship Golf Course - Albuquerque, New Mexico - Sun Country PGA Section
Alexander L. Cavaliere, PGA - Teaching Professional, Lyman Orchards Golf Club - Marlborough, Connecticut - Connecticut PGA Section
Amanda Davis, PGA - Retail Manager & Assistant Professional, Essex County Club – Beverly, Massachusetts - New England PGA Section
Claudia Ferrini, PGA - Director of Golf Operations, Williamsburg National Golf Club - Williamsburg, Virginia - Middle Atlantic PGA Section
Connor Lynch, PGA - First Assistant, Meadow Park Golf Course - Puyallup, Washington -
Cortney Shrout, PGA - Head Professional, South Hills Country Club - West Covina, California - Southern California PGA Section
Daniela Anastasi, PGA - Southern California PGA Section
Eva Rogers, PGA - Director of Junior Golf, Medinah Country Club - Bloomingdale, Illinois -
Illinois PGA Section
Jessica McClellan, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - Bandon, Oregon - Pacific Northwest PGA Section
Lisa Schwinden, PGA - Director of Instruction, Fargo Country Club - Fargo, North Dakota - Minnesota PGA Section
Megan Marie Leineweber, PGA - Lead Assistant Professional, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm - Gaithersburg, Maryland - Middle Atlantic PGA Section
Sally Krystyn, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Brookridge Golf & Fitness - Leawood, Kansas -
Sally Krystyn, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Brookridge Golf & Fitness - Leawood, Kansas -
Stephanie Molloy, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section
Tony Chavez, PGA - Director of Golf, Los Serranos Country Club - Indio, California -
Tony Chavez, PGA - Director of Golf, Los Serranos Country Club - Indio, California -
Trish Holt, PGA - Head Golf Professional, Omni PGA Frisco Resort (Fields Ranch) - Frisco, Texas - Northern Texas PGA Section