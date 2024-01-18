PGA of America Announces Programming for Industry Stage Presented by CapTech at 2024 PGA Show

The PGA of America Industry Stage presented by CapTech at the 71st PGA Show will offer a full schedule of programming from the PGA of America in collaboration with golf organizations, business leaders and top coaches Jan. 23-26, in Orlando, Fla.

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 71st edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and retailers from around the world will come together to source new products from more than 1,000 golf and golf lifestyle brands, attend high-level industry presentations, participate in education and career workshops and connect in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and business of golf.

The PGA of America Industry Stage, formerly the PGA Forum Stage, was introduced in 2007 by the PGA of America to provide the game’s leaders with an unprecedented opportunity to reach thousands of attending industry professionals on key matters that impact the golf industry.

“The schedule this year for the PGA Industry Stage is filled with incredible individuals who are leading our industry in topics that PGA of America Golf Professionals and other industry professionals will greatly benefit from,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The PGA Show is the perfect place every year to not only network with others, but learn from industry leaders in their respective field. We hope that by making these individuals accessible for discussion you will come away with greater knowledge that will help you improve the game and your business."

The PGA Industry Stage presented by CapTech is located front and center on the Show Floor within the PGA of America Hub. The Hub will additionally feature several Association program and partner resources, including the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, PGA Coach and PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America.

PGA of America Industry Stage Schedule:

*Program details are subject to change.

Wednesday, January 24

Grow the Player

10-11 a.m.

Moderated by Roger Steele - Kemper Sports Community Advisor, #MakeGolfCool & Youth Golf Advocate

Joe Smith, PGA - KemperSports, PGA General Manager, Swenson Park Golf Course

Cameron Dinkins - PGA WORKS Leader

Abby Liebenthal - President & Founder, Fore the Ladies, Inc.

Recruitment & Retention

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

John Easterbrook Jr., PGA - Chief Membership Officer, PGA of America

Dr. Rich Ballinger, PGA - Director, Sam Houston State University PGA Golf Management

Todd Sammons, PGA - Director, Member Education Programming, PGA of America

Kyle Helms, PGA - Director, Accreditation & University Programming, PGA of America

TGL - Technology Driven Team Golf

12-1 p.m.

Andrew Macaulay – CTO, TMRW Sports

Scott Armstrong – VP Competition Technology, TMRW Sports

Roberto Castro – Director, CapTech



Growing Junior Golf - Engaging Customers of Today and Tomorrow

1-1:45 p.m.

Ryan Dailey, PGA - Operation 36 - Co-Founder, GM

Ryan Graff - First Tee - Vice President, Programs

Adam Heieck - Youth on Course - Executive Officer

Steve Tanner - PGA of America - Sr. Director, Player Engagement

Tom Watson - Watson Links - Founder

Moderated by Lauren Thompson - NBC Sports Next Media Personality

GameChanger & Player Engagement Awards

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Moderated by Lauren Thompson - NBC Sports Next Media Personality

We Love this Game, PGA of America Brand Campaign Conversation

3 - 4 p.m.

John Lindert, PGA - PGA of America President, Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing

Fahad Zahid - Senior Director, Brand and Digital Marketing, PGA of America

Kristen Herlihy - Head of Marketing, Omaha Productions

Eric Lohman, PGA - General Manager, Monarch Beach Golf Links

David Martin - Founder & President, Catalyst Branding

Moderated by Jeff Price - Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America

2024 PGA of America National Award Winners

4-4:30 p.m.

Moderated by Brian Crowell, PGA - General Manager, Bally's Golf Links At Ferry Point Park



PGA of America Golf Professional Happy Hour

4:30-5:30 p.m.



U.S. Kids Awards Ceremony

6-7 p.m

Moderated by Brian Crowell, PGA - General Manager, Bally's Golf Links At Ferry Point Park



Thursday, January 25



CapTech Kick-Off

8:45-9 a.m.



Share Your Story

9-9:30 a.m.

Moderated by Kennie Sims, PGA - Senior Director, PGA REACH Impact, PGA of America

Jim Beatty - President, Jim Beatty Golf Ventures, LLC

R. Shawn Summerville- Founder, CEO Ebony Greens, LLC

Stacey Stewart - Founder/Creative Director, aCouture, LLC



Make Golf Your Thing

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Michael Williams

Laura Diaz



2024 Golf Business Trends, Questions & Outlook

10:30-11 a.m.

David Lorentz - Chief Research Officer, National Golf Foundation





Coaching for Success

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Moderated by Will Robins,PGA - CEO, RGX

Joey Anders, PGA - Head Teaching Professional, Brookhaven Country Club

Eric Thielsen, PGA - PGA Director of Instruction, X-Golf Columbus

Jake Hutt, PGA - Co-founder, Chief Golf Officer, Dryvebox





New Golfer Engagement

12-1 p.m.

Adeel Yang – Co-Founder and CEO, Dryvebox

Ryan Engle – Founder and CEO, Golf+ VR

Damian Cosby, PGA – Executive Director, National Links Trust

Roberto Castro – Director, CapTech





PGA HOPE

1-2 p.m.

Kennie Sims, PGA - Senior Director, PGA REACH Impact, PGA of America

Judy Alvarez, PGA, - Director of Instruction, Monarch Country Club

Chris Nowak - PGA HOPE Ambassador





SIRIUS XM Coaches Town Hall

2-3 p.m.

Michael Breed, PGA - Host, A New Breed of Golf

David Leadbetter, PGA - David Leadbetter Golf Academy

Trish Holt, PGA - Head Professional, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco

Tim Cusick, PGA - Head Coach, PGA of America Coaching Center

Moderated by Debbie Doniger - Director of Instruction, GlenArbor Golf Club & SIRIUSXM PGATOUR Radio Co-Host

Poster Signing

3-3:30 p.m.

PGA Show Poster Signing with Lee Wybranski, President of Lee Wybranski Art & Design





Pitch Tank

3:30-4:30 p.m.

David Leadbetter, PGA - Founder of Leadbetter Swing Aids and Leadbetter Golf Academies

Kevin Herrington - CEO and Founder of Harrington Enterprises

Mike Locker – Co-founder of Locker Innovations

Derek Locker – Co-founder of Locker Innovations

Carolin Pinegger – Social Media Personality & Golf Entrepreneur

Santiago Mari – Product engineer & business development expert

Jay Adya - Managing Partner, Elysian Park Ventures

Moderated by Hally Leadbetter - Host, Commentator, Producer





Pitch Tank Happy Hour

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Leadbetter Coaching Presentation

9-10 a.m.