From the PGA
PGA of America Announces Programming for Industry Stage Presented by CapTech at 2024 PGA Show
Published on
The PGA of America Industry Stage presented by CapTech at the 71st PGA Show will offer a full schedule of programming from the PGA of America in collaboration with golf organizations, business leaders and top coaches Jan. 23-26, in Orlando, Fla.
The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 71st edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and retailers from around the world will come together to source new products from more than 1,000 golf and golf lifestyle brands, attend high-level industry presentations, participate in education and career workshops and connect in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and business of golf.
The PGA of America Industry Stage, formerly the PGA Forum Stage, was introduced in 2007 by the PGA of America to provide the game’s leaders with an unprecedented opportunity to reach thousands of attending industry professionals on key matters that impact the golf industry.
“The schedule this year for the PGA Industry Stage is filled with incredible individuals who are leading our industry in topics that PGA of America Golf Professionals and other industry professionals will greatly benefit from,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The PGA Show is the perfect place every year to not only network with others, but learn from industry leaders in their respective field. We hope that by making these individuals accessible for discussion you will come away with greater knowledge that will help you improve the game and your business."
The PGA Industry Stage presented by CapTech is located front and center on the Show Floor within the PGA of America Hub. The Hub will additionally feature several Association program and partner resources, including the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, PGA Coach and PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America.
PGA of America Industry Stage Schedule:
*Program details are subject to change.
Wednesday, January 24
Grow the Player
10-11 a.m.
10-11 a.m.
- Moderated by Roger Steele - Kemper Sports Community Advisor, #MakeGolfCool & Youth Golf Advocate
- Joe Smith, PGA - KemperSports, PGA General Manager, Swenson Park Golf Course
- Cameron Dinkins - PGA WORKS Leader
- Abby Liebenthal - President & Founder, Fore the Ladies, Inc.
Recruitment & Retention
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- John Easterbrook Jr., PGA - Chief Membership Officer, PGA of America
- Dr. Rich Ballinger, PGA - Director, Sam Houston State University PGA Golf Management
- Todd Sammons, PGA - Director, Member Education Programming, PGA of America
- Kyle Helms, PGA - Director, Accreditation & University Programming, PGA of America
TGL - Technology Driven Team Golf
12-1 p.m.
12-1 p.m.
- Andrew Macaulay – CTO, TMRW Sports
- Scott Armstrong – VP Competition Technology, TMRW Sports
- Roberto Castro – Director, CapTech
Growing Junior Golf - Engaging Customers of Today and Tomorrow
1-1:45 p.m.
- Ryan Dailey, PGA - Operation 36 - Co-Founder, GM
- Ryan Graff - First Tee - Vice President, Programs
- Adam Heieck - Youth on Course - Executive Officer
- Steve Tanner - PGA of America - Sr. Director, Player Engagement
- Tom Watson - Watson Links - Founder
- Moderated by Lauren Thompson - NBC Sports Next Media Personality
GameChanger & Player Engagement Awards
1:45-2:30 p.m.
1:45-2:30 p.m.
- Moderated by Lauren Thompson - NBC Sports Next Media Personality
We Love this Game, PGA of America Brand Campaign Conversation
3 - 4 p.m.
3 - 4 p.m.
- John Lindert, PGA - PGA of America President, Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing
- Fahad Zahid - Senior Director, Brand and Digital Marketing, PGA of America
- Kristen Herlihy - Head of Marketing, Omaha Productions
- Eric Lohman, PGA - General Manager, Monarch Beach Golf Links
- David Martin - Founder & President, Catalyst Branding
- Moderated by Jeff Price - Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America
2024 PGA of America National Award Winners
4-4:30 p.m.
4-4:30 p.m.
- Moderated by Brian Crowell, PGA - General Manager, Bally's Golf Links At Ferry Point Park
PGA of America Golf Professional Happy Hour
4:30-5:30 p.m.
U.S. Kids Awards Ceremony
6-7 p.m
6-7 p.m
- Moderated by Brian Crowell, PGA - General Manager, Bally's Golf Links At Ferry Point Park
Thursday, January 25
CapTech Kick-Off
8:45-9 a.m.
Share Your Story
9-9:30 a.m.
- Moderated by Kennie Sims, PGA - Senior Director, PGA REACH Impact, PGA of America
- Jim Beatty - President, Jim Beatty Golf Ventures, LLC
- R. Shawn Summerville- Founder, CEO Ebony Greens, LLC
- Stacey Stewart - Founder/Creative Director, aCouture, LLC
Make Golf Your Thing
9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Michael Williams
- Laura Diaz
2024 Golf Business Trends, Questions & Outlook
10:30-11 a.m.
10:30-11 a.m.
- David Lorentz - Chief Research Officer, National Golf Foundation
Coaching for Success
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Moderated by Will Robins,PGA - CEO, RGX
- Joey Anders, PGA - Head Teaching Professional, Brookhaven Country Club
- Eric Thielsen, PGA - PGA Director of Instruction, X-Golf Columbus
- Jake Hutt, PGA - Co-founder, Chief Golf Officer, Dryvebox
New Golfer Engagement
12-1 p.m.
12-1 p.m.
- Adeel Yang – Co-Founder and CEO, Dryvebox
- Ryan Engle – Founder and CEO, Golf+ VR
- Damian Cosby, PGA – Executive Director, National Links Trust
- Roberto Castro – Director, CapTech
PGA HOPE
1-2 p.m.
1-2 p.m.
- Kennie Sims, PGA - Senior Director, PGA REACH Impact, PGA of America
- Judy Alvarez, PGA, - Director of Instruction, Monarch Country Club
- Chris Nowak - PGA HOPE Ambassador
SIRIUS XM Coaches Town Hall
2-3 p.m.
2-3 p.m.
- Michael Breed, PGA - Host, A New Breed of Golf
- David Leadbetter, PGA - David Leadbetter Golf Academy
- Trish Holt, PGA - Head Professional, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
- Tim Cusick, PGA - Head Coach, PGA of America Coaching Center
- Moderated by Debbie Doniger - Director of Instruction, GlenArbor Golf Club & SIRIUSXM PGATOUR Radio Co-Host
Poster Signing
3-3:30 p.m.
3-3:30 p.m.
- PGA Show Poster Signing with Lee Wybranski, President of Lee Wybranski Art & Design
Pitch Tank
3:30-4:30 p.m.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
- David Leadbetter, PGA - Founder of Leadbetter Swing Aids and Leadbetter Golf Academies
- Kevin Herrington - CEO and Founder of Harrington Enterprises
- Mike Locker – Co-founder of Locker Innovations
- Derek Locker – Co-founder of Locker Innovations
- Carolin Pinegger – Social Media Personality & Golf Entrepreneur
- Santiago Mari – Product engineer & business development expert
- Jay Adya - Managing Partner, Elysian Park Ventures
- Moderated by Hally Leadbetter - Host, Commentator, Producer
Pitch Tank Happy Hour
3:30-4:30 p.m.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Friday, January 27
Leadbetter Coaching Presentation
9-10 a.m.
9-10 a.m.
- David Leadbetter, PGA - World renowned PGA Hall of Fame instructor
- Santiago Mari – Senior Leadbetter Certified Instructor
- Anthony Netto – Founder “Stand Up and Play Foundation”, Inventor of the "Paragolfer-Vertacat"