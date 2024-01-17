Global Golf Community Comes to Orlando for 71st PGA Show

PGA of America Golf Professionals, retailers, golf leaders and industry executives from around the world will gather in Orlando for the $102 billion golf industry’s most important business gathering of the year, the 71st PGA Show, January 23-26, 2024.

With a little under one week to go, nearly 30,000 golf industry professionals are currently registered to attend the PGA Show to discover the newest innovations, test the latest equipment and technology, learn from industry experts, build business, grow careers, and renew passion for the game.

PGA of America, LPGA and International PGA Professionals can register at PGAShow.com at no charge, while other golf industry personnel incur a $80 processing fee through Jan. 21, and a $199 fee at the PGA Show through Jan. 26. PGA Show attendance is restricted to golf industry personnel.

Current industry professional registration represents 84 countries and all 50 U.S. states, with top international participation coming from Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and Japan. Outside of Florida, the states with the most registrants are New York, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and California.

The PGA Show is the largest annual gathering of PGA of America Golf Professionals with more than 7,000 PGA Professionals currently registered to attend. Representing professional positions such as director of golf, general manager, coach, owner, merchandiser, architect, tournament director, manufacturer executive, international golf professional and more, PGA Professionals are driving grassroots participation by some 41.1 million Americans who participate in the game and managing widespread aspects of the business of the sport which contributes $226.5 billion in total economic impact in America.

Additionally, some 900 VIP buyers representing some 660 golf facilities and mass merchandisers are making plans to attend the 2024 PGA Show to source products and services of nearly 1,000 exhibiting companies and brands. VIP buyers attending the 2024 PGA Show represent approximately $800 million in purchasing power and nearly $2 billion in retail sales.

Sampling of Participating Golf Facilities & Retailiers