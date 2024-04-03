PGA of America Expands Sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch

The PGA of America and Anheuser-Busch announced today a multi-year sponsorship extension in which Michelob ULTRA will remain the “Official Beer Sponsor” of the PGA Championship through 2026, while securing the same title for the 2025 Ryder Cup and the PGA of America.

Michelob ULTRA, a PGA Championship sponsor since 2018, will continue to be the lead beer brand at one of men’s golf’s four major championships, supplemented by several leading brands from Anheuser-Busch’s vast portfolio.

“We are thrilled to expand upon our successful relationship with Michelob ULTRA by welcoming the brand as the Official Beer Sponsor of the PGA of America,” said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships Luke Reissman. “Michelob ULTRA’s continued presence at the PGA Championship and 2025 Ryder Cup will undoubtedly elevate our spectator experience and beverage portfolio.”

Michelob ULTRA will continue to deliver its signature Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club at both the PGA Championship and 2025 Ryder Cup, providing a premium space for all spectators to enjoy. In addition, Michelob ULTRA will launch the first Michelob ULTRA Greenside Viewing venue, overlooking the 18th Green. A sold-out ticketed venue during Championship Rounds will be open to the public Monday - Wednesday and will provide premium views to the finishing hole at Valhalla Golf Club.

“Golf has a dedicated and passionate fanbase, especially around the sport’s tentpole moments,” said Matt Davis, VP of Partnerships, Anheuser-Busch. “We’re thrilled to continue to focus on this fandom in our extended sponsorship with PGA of America across the 2025 Ryder Cup and PGA Championship. Michelob ULTRA is the perfect brand for these moments – bringing Superior Access to fans across the country.”

As part of the "Superior Access" platform, Michelob ULTRA will give fans a chance to get even closer to the action with greenside seats and other prizes. Fans can stay tuned to Michelob ULTRA's social channels for more information.

The Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in 2025.

The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club, in Louisville, Kentucky for the 106th edition, May 16-19. The 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina while Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania will host the 2026 PGA Championship.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held in September at Bethpage Black in Bethpage, New York for the 45th edition.