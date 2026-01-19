PGA of America, First Tee and Youth on Course Collaborate to Support Aspen Institute’s Project Play 63X30 Initiative

The PGA of America, First Tee and Youth on Course are teaming up to back the Project Play 63X30 initiative with a mission to grow participation in youth sports to 63% over the next five years.

Only 54% of children ages 6-17 in the U.S. played on a team or took lessons in 2022, down from 58% in 2017, according to federal data. The three organizations will work together to elevate youth sports participation through golf by aligning with Project Play’s annual themes, including facility access in 2026; promote and uphold the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports amongst its stakeholders of coaches, golf facilities and donors; and coordinate to remove barriers that prevent access to the game.



“By joining forces with the First Tee and Youth on Course, we aspire to set a positive example within our industry and underscore the power that collaboration holds in increasing and sustaining the game,” said Steve Tanner, PGA of America Senior Director of Player Engagement. “We are also committed to tracking and reporting our progress toward these goals, providing valuable metrics to shape future decision making.”

“While First Tee’s mission is to help young people build character through golf, development of the game of golf has always been an important byproduct of our work,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. “Aspen Institute’s Project Play is engaging an array of organizations involved in youth sports to work together. First Tee is proud to come alongside PGA of America and Youth on Course to support this initiative.”

"The benefits of youth playing sports are immense, for their own development, and our society as a whole," said Adam Heieck, CEO of Youth on Course. "We have a collective responsibility in golf, to ensure our sport is accessible for any kid who wants to play, and that's what this collaboration is about."

“Golf is showing what it means to be a team sport,” said Tom Farrey, executive director, Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society program, the backbone organization for Project Play. “Leading organizations are working together in service of youth, creating a common language and set of aligned activities that holds the key to getting and keeping more kids in the game.”

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X Instagram and Facebook

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation (“First Tee”)

The mission of First Tee is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. First Tee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR and many other organizations, foundations, companies and individuals. Over more than 27 years, First Tee has reached millions of young people through its network of 150 Chapters, 12,000 schools and 2,000 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. The First Tee’s Honorary Chair is legendary CBS Sports commentator, Jim Nantz.

About Youth on Course

Instagram, LinkedIn, Youth on Course , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Monterey, Calif., provides youth 18 and under access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Since its inception in 2006, Youth on Course members have played more than 5 million subsidized rounds of golf for $5 or less at thousands of partner courses throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Its members include the top juniors in the sport, competing on the AJGA and Underrated Tours, the inaugural United States Golf Association U.S. National Development Team, and all collegiate levels. The organization forges new pathways for youth to grow in the game via opportunities, including the DRIVE Club, Careers on Course, Leadership Council, and its annual College Scholarship awards. The Youth on Course Alumni Network extends membership to those 19 and older, offering opportunities for young adults to connect at complementary events, access exclusive deals, and network with the top employers in the golf industry. Supporters can participate in various initiatives, including the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike, the Vintage Cup, and the Online Auction, to help fund golf access for youth. More information about Youth on Course can be found by visiting youthoncourse.org or Facebook TikTok and X

About Project Play 63X30