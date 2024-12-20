PGA of America Golf Professional and Past President Derek Sprague Named PGA of America Chief Executive Officer

The PGA of America today announced Derek Sprague, a PGA of America Golf Professional and Past President of the Association, as Chief Executive Officer. Sprague is the first person to serve the Association as a Past President and CEO. He served as the 39th President from 2014-2016. Sprague succeeds Seth Waugh, CEO from August 2018 to June 2024.

A PGA of America Member since 1993, Sprague has served as the General Manager of TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida since January 2018. He previously was the Managing Director of Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey (2016-17),which hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup during his tenure. For 26 years, Sprague was the General Manager and Director of Golf at Malone Golf Club (New York), his hometown course, where he was involved with all aspects of the facility’s operations.

“Derek is the consummate PGA of America Golf Professional,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and owner/operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “His dedication to the Association, his passion for empowering PGA of America Golf Professionals and his service as an Officer position him for success as CEO. To have a leader at the helm who knows every detail of the Association and what it means to be a PGA of America Member will enable our Association to succeed far into the future. We are also grateful to Kerry Haigh for his excellent leadership during our period of transition.”

“Throughout my career I have made it a priority to bring people together around a common cause,” said Sprague. “At a time of profound change in golf, there is also great opportunity for our Association and our Members. I have cherished being a PGA of America Golf Professional, and serving our Members and Associates as a Board Member and Officer. To now serve the Association as CEO is a tremendous honor. It is my task, alongside the Officers and Board, to elevate the profession of our more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals while ensuring the health of the Association and its relationships within our industry.”

Derek Sprague during the Celebration of the Association at the 99th PGA Annual Meeting at PGA National Resort & Spa on November 13, 2015 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Under Sprague’s leadership as PGA of America President, the Association was instrumental in growing the game through player development and youth programs, such as PGA Jr. League and Drive, Chip & Putt. In addition, he co-chaired the highly successful Ryder Cup Task Force, which created a blueprint for success in the event. Sprague also served the Association as PGA Vice President and PGA Secretary. Since 1998, Sprague has held leadership roles at both the national and Section levels. He was a member of the PGA Board of Directors from 2007-10, as well as a number of key Committees. Sprague began his service to the Association on the Northeastern New York PGA Board of Directors in 1998 and served as Section President from 2003-04.

Derek Sprague speaks in the General Session during the 100th PGA Annual Meeting held at the Grand Hyatt New York on November 11, 2016 in New York, New York.

He turned professional in 1989, beginning his career at Malone Golf Club. In October 2017, Sprague was inducted into the Northeastern New York PGA Hall of Fame. He was named the Northeastern New York PGA Golf Professional of the Year in 2005, ‘08 and ‘12. Sprague is also a four-time (2000-03) Section Bill Strausbaugh Award winner; two-time Section Merchandiser of the Year for Public Facilities (1998-99); and the 2006 Section President’s Plaque award recipient. He received his highest honor when he was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.

Born in Malone, Sprague followed the lead of his late father in devoting himself to his community by serving as a member of the Board of Education of the Malone Central School District from 2003-13.

Sprague is a 1988 graduate of James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he competed on the golf team and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Marketing.

Sprague looks forward to relocating to the Dallas/Frisco area with his wife Jennifer.