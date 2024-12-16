This Kids Golf Book Written By a PGA of America Golf Professional Is the Perfect Holiday Gift

Neal Vaidya has been a PGA of America Golf Professional since 2016. He's been reading with his son, Aiden, for about the same amount of years.

The two, like most parents and kids, try to save time before bed and on the weekends to do some reading. They dive into books about backyard bugs, construction sites and more subjects that kids love to read about over and over.

At the same time, Aiden continued to ask his dad one question.

"When you are going to take me to the golf course?!"

Neal Vaidya and his son, Aidan.

That combined with the bedtime stories sparked an idea in Vaidya for something he'd never done: Write a children's book about golf, but make it different.

"I wanted to capture golf in the same light as those classic children's books," says Vaidya, who works as an Education Faculty for the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, training the next generation of PGA Members for success. "How do we help kids understand what's going on at the golf course? Kids have that natural curiosity. Every parent knows that. So when they ask, 'What are you doing?' or 'What does that club do?' I wanted to create a resource on their level. Let's make the learning fun."

And that's where Vaidya's self-published book, "Golf is Fun," began. It's a board book of 18 pages, vivid colors and countless illustrations by Lilia Martyniuk that is designed for little ones to immerse themselves in the game of a lifetime.

"Golf is Fun" follows a family playing a round of golf, and they're all over the course. Kids learn about the course, different places, different terms and Vaidya developed each page using a lot of what he absorbed first-hand as a PGA Member: proper coaching, good etiquette, understanding aspects of the golf course, and more.

"It's important to me, and I think to those reading, that this has a PGA Member's thumbprint on it," says Vaidya. "A board book is usually the first book a child is given. It's their intro to the power of books, and usually leaves a lasting imprint. 'Golf is Fun' is like if you took your child to a golf course, and you simply drove around the course for 18 holes, showing them everything they need to know about the game . . . but in a fun and engaging board-book form."

So far, the response Vaidya has gotten from families since the book was published has been amazing. Parents are always looking for new ways to help their kids learn, and "Golf is Fun" has provided an avenue for them to not only experience the specialness of stories and reading, but how golf is truly a game for anyone.

"At the end of the day, these are kids, so it's important to set the tone for the future - one where they see themselves playing golf," says Vaidya. "My heart's desire for this book is that it encourages kids to experience the course at a younger age. That it gives kids and parents the gift of not only bonding over reading, but also bonding over golf. 'Golf is Fun,' is not only book they'll want to hopefully keep reading over and over, but one that'll serve as an introduction to the game of a lifetime."

Golf is Fun, written by Neal Vaidya, PGA, and illustrated by Lilia Martyniuk can be purchased for $13.99 at PrimaryLinksAcademy.com and at the Gimme Toys store at the Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco, Texas. For PGA Members looking to carry the book in their golf shops, contact neal.v@pga.com for wholesale rates and packages.