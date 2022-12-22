PGA of America Invites You to Biennial Teaching & Coaching Summit

For more information on the event or to register, click here.

The Coaching & Teaching Summit is returning to the PGA Show on January 22-23 in Orlando, FL.

Back in person for the first time since 2019, the 2023 PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit in partnership with Rolex will bring together industry-leading professionals and experts to discuss the latest strategies and techniques for improving the overall experience and effectiveness for players, coaches, and teachers. This year's summit will feature a range of topics including mental performance coaching, engaging women in the game, and elevating the role of the coach.

This year’s theme of "the experience" focuses on best practices for creating a positive and enjoyable experience and as emcee, Tony Dovolani is sure to make it engaging. As a professional dancer, Tony has a wealth of knowledge in engaging audiences, coaching high performance dancers and creating a positive and exciting atmosphere. All attendees are sure to have a great time while also learning valuable strategies and techniques for improving the overall experiences they provide.