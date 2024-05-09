PGA of America Joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ Campaign

public service campaign to promote responsible sports wagering. The PGA of America is partnering with the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to promote responsible sports wagering.

Announced ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship—May 16-19 at Valhalla GolfClub in Louisville, KY—the partnership will feature co-branded responsible gaming content, educational materials and strategic activations across PGA of America’s digital and social platforms.

“As the PGA of America welcomes ESPN BET as the Official Sports Betting Sponsor of the 106th PGA Championship, it is core to our values to ensure golf fans have the right tools in their bag to bet responsibly,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. “Activating AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign during this year’s PGA Championship and beyond will be an integral part of our strategy as interest ingolf wagering grows.”

Launched in 2019, Have A Game Plan brings legal gaming operators, sports teams, leagues, media companies and other organizations together around a common consumer education message, focusing on the core principles of responsible wagering:

· Set a budget and stick to it.

· Keep it social—sports betting is a form of entertainment for adults.

· Know the odds.

· Play with legal, regulated operators.

“We look forward to our partnership with the PGA of America amplifying Have A Game Plan’s principles with golf enthusiasts and bettors across the country,” said AGA Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications Joe Maloney. “Together, we’re driving the message home: set a budget, stick toit, and wager responsibly.”