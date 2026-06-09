PGA of America Names Jeff Clennon Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Stephens Chief Financial Officer

The PGA of America today named Jeff Clennon Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Stephens Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the Association's executive leadership team and supporting its long-term strategic priorities. Clennon and Stephens will report to Chief Executive Officer Terry Clark and will be based at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco.

“Paul and Jeff are exceptional leaders whose experience aligns directly with the PGA of America's mission,” Clark said. “Jeff has built and led commercial partnerships across some of the most iconic brands and events in sports and media, while Paul has spent his career leading financial strategy and transformation for one of the world's largest companies. Together, they bring the expertise, leadership and perspective necessary to help us strengthen the value we deliver to PGA of America Golf Professionals, grow the game and continue elevating our championships and events.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Clennon will lead sales, partnerships, media, digital revenue, licensing, and business development initiatives across the PGA of America's championships and business portfolio. He will be responsible for maximizing the value of the Association's commercial assets, driving revenue growth and developing innovative partnership opportunities that support the PGA of America's mission and priorities.

Clennon joins the Association with more than two decades of leadership experience at NBCUniversal, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales and Partnerships. He led commercial strategy for a $1.3 billion business, accelerating growth through sponsorships, media sales, partnerships, and digital innovation. Throughout his career, he has worked across some of the industry’s most prominent sports and entertainment properties, including the Olympic Games, Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, Sunday Night Football, NASCAR, and professional golf.

Clennon succeeds Jeff Price, who departed the PGA of America at the end of 2025 to become Chief Executive Officer of the Heisman Trophy Trust.

As Chief Financial Officer, Stephens will lead the Association's financial strategy and oversight, including accounting, treasury, budgeting, forecasting, financial planning and analysis, and risk management. He will also help strengthen financial planning, reporting and support across the PGA of America's 41 Sections while serving as a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors and executive leadership team.

Stephens joins the PGA of America from Deloitte, where he served as Chief Tax Officer-in-Residence. Prior to Deloitte, he spent 25 years at AT&T in a series of senior finance leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer of Business Solutions & International, Senior Vice President and Global Controller, and Senior Vice President of Tax. Throughout his career, Stephens has led enterprise-scale financial strategy, governance, reporting, risk management and transformation initiatives across complex global organizations.

Stephens succeeds John Connelly, who is retiring.

Together, Clennon and Stephens will help advance the PGA of America's focus on strengthening the value and impact of PGA of America Golf Professionals, growing the game, and elevating the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and other marquee events.