PGA of America Names Jeffrey J. Jones II Independent Director

The PGA of America today named Jeffrey J. Jones II to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, adding an accomplished public company CEO and board director to the Association's leadership. The appointment is effective immediately.

Jones succeeds Terry Clark as an Independent Director following Clark’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. Jones joins the Board as one of three Independent Directors, bringing decades of public company governance and executive leadership experience.

“Jeff has led transformation and growth at some of the world’s most recognized companies and brings the experience and judgment that will make him an outstanding Independent Director,” said PGA of America Acting President Nathan Charnes, PGA. “Beyond his business accomplishments, Jeff has great passion for the game and meaningful relationships with many PGA Professionals. He understands and values the important role they play in growing the game and serving golfers every day. His perspective will be valuable to the Association moving forward.”

The appointment reflects the PGA of America’s commitment to strong governance, serving the more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals within the Association.

“Golf is strong, participation is growing and the opportunities ahead for the game have never been greater,” Jones said. “The PGA of America is uniquely positioned to build on that momentum because of the dedication of PGA of America Golf Professionals, whose impact is felt in communities every day. I’m honored to join the Board at such an important time and humbled by the opportunity to help steward one of golf’s most respected institutions. I look forward to helping strengthen the profession, grow the game, and elevate its championships and global platforms.”

Jones serves on the Board of Directors of Levi Strauss & Co. and has served as a director or advisor to public companies, nonprofits and academic institutions, including Advance Auto Parts, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Mayo Clinic, The Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and the Nasher Museum of Art.

A proven public company CEO, Jones served for eight years as Director, President and CEO of H&R Block, where he led a comprehensive transformation of the company that delivered significant shareholder value while expanding its portfolio, advancing its AI strategy and strengthening its culture. Previously, he served as President of Global Ride Sharing at Uber and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Target. Earlier in his career, Jones held senior leadership roles with The Coca-Cola Company, Gap and Leo Burnett.