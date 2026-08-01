Nathan Charnes, PGA, Joins ‘Thank A PGA Pro Day’

Acting PGA of America President Nathan Charnes, PGA is where he is today because of the sacrifice and mentorship of many PGA Professionals, including his father – Greg Charnes, PGA.



For more than 20 years, Charnes has been involved extensively with the PGA of America, both locally and nationally. His national involvement grew when then-PGA of America President Allen Wronowski, PGA, asked Charnes to join the National PGA Membership Committee.



That moment with Wronowski, and many others before and after, have led Nathan to where he is today. And he’s incredibly thankful for those who poured into this life.

“Starting with my father — Greg Charnes, PGA — countless PGA of America Golf Professionals have played such an important role in my career, both on and off the course. I can't thank them enough for their guidance, mentorship and life lessons throughout my career.”

Charnes is also the General Manager and Director of Golf of WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon, Missouri, and a proud member of the Gateway PGA Section.

“Thank a PGA Pro Day” is a global celebration. The PGA of America collaborated with the PGA World Alliance’s first global “Thank a PGA Pro Day,” inviting golfers everywhere to thank PGA Professionals for their impact.

More than 60,000 PGA Professionals worldwide shape every golfer’s journey—coaching, encouragement, and leadership.

Join Charnes and celebrate by sharing your appreciation on social media using the hashtag #ThankAPGAProDay.