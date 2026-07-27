4 Core Exercises to Increase Clubhead Speed & Distance

Increasing clubhead speed starts with building a strong, stable core. Here are four exercises that can help you generate more power and hit the ball farther:

Medicine Ball Rotational Throws: Explosively throw a medicine ball against a wall to develop rotational power and improve your ability to generate speed through the golf swing.

Plank: Strengthen your core by maintaining a stable, neutral spine. A strong core provides the foundation for more efficient energy transfer during the swing.

Side Plank: Improve lateral stability and strengthen the muscles that support rotation, helping you stay balanced while producing more speed.

Resistance Band Holds: Use a resistance band to resist rotation while maintaining your golf posture. This builds the strength and stability needed to create and control rotational force.

I've demonstrated all four of these below:

Perform each exercise in both directions to develop balanced strength and reduce side-to-side imbalances. A stronger core can help you swing faster, gain distance, and outdrive your playing partners.