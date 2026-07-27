3 Mobility Exercises for Pain-Free Golf

Stiffness and soreness can limit your swing, reduce consistency, and make golf less enjoyable. Here are three simple mobility exercises to help your body move more freely before or after a round:

Wrist Rotations : Hold a golf club and rotate your forearms while turning your torso. This improves wrist mobility and helps your upper body move together throughout the swing.

Lunge with a Twist : Step into a lunge and rotate your upper body toward your lead leg. This exercise opens your hips and thoracic spine while improving balance and rotational mobility.

90/90 Hip Mobility Drill: Move between the 90/90 seated hip positions to increase hip internal and external rotation — key for making a more efficient golf swing.

If you need a visual of these, I've demonstrated them all below:

Add these three mobility exercises to your routine to move better, feel better, and play better on the golf course.