PGA of America Names Phil Anderson Chief Operating Officer

The PGA of America today named Phil Anderson, PGA, Chief Operating Officer, a senior leadership role responsible for advancing the Association’s strategic priorities, operational performance and PGA of America Member services.

Anderson, who was selected following a comprehensive national search, joins the Association after serving as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Hazeltine National Golf Club since 2022. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Terry Clark. Anderson will begin the position on April 20 and will be based at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

“After a rigorous search that drew an exceptional and diverse pool of candidates, Phil emerged as the top choice for Chief Operating Officer,” Clark said. “He brings a strong blend of operational excellence, strategic vision and a deep, authentic connection to our Members and their work. Phil understands what it means to serve PGA of America Golf Professionals and consistently translates that understanding into results that elevate both people and performance. His leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen operations and move the PGA of America forward. Just as important, he will be a strong voice for our Members at the leadership table, ensuring their perspective remains central to our decision making.”

Anderson’s appointment represents the first of several planned leadership additions to further strengthen the Association and position it for sustained success in the years ahead.

As Chief Operating Officer, Anderson will work closely with Clark, the Officers and Board of Directors, and the PGA of America team to execute the Association’s strategic plan, align enterprise operations and enhance programs and services that support PGA of America Golf Professionals. In addition, Anderson will oversee the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the Association.

“I am honored to join the PGA of America and serve our more than 30,000 Members and Associates,” Anderson said. “I am deeply grateful to Terry, the Officers and Board of Directors, and my fellow PGA of America Golf Professionals, and look forward to working closely with my new colleagues. The PGA of America represents the very best of our profession, and together we will strengthen our culture, elevate the Member experience and guide the Association into its next chapter. I am especially committed to ensuring our membership feels heard, supported and empowered, building an environment where their voices help shape the future of the Association and the game.”

At Hazeltine National Golf Club Anderson led significant capital projects, championship operations and long-range planning initiatives. His leadership included the development of a major capital improvement program, the execution of a fully funded fundraising initiative and the successful hosting of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship while maintaining strong financial performance.

As a PGA of America Golf Professional for more than 20 years, Anderson has held numerous leadership roles within the Association, including service on the national Board of Directors and Governance Committee. He is a past president of the Minnesota PGA Section and has been recognized for his commitment to advancing PGA Professionals and fostering high-performing teams. Earlier in his career, Anderson held leadership roles at North Oaks Golf Club and Southview Country Club in Minnesota, where he led strategic planning, capital improvements and membership growth initiatives. He began his career as a PGA Professional in California and is a graduate of New Mexico State University’s Professional Golf Management Program.