PGA of America Appoints Terry Clark as Chief Executive Officer

The PGA of America today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Terry Clark as chief executive officer, effective March 2. Kerry Haigh will continue to serve as interim CEO until Clark assumes the role in March.

Clark has served as an independent director on the PGA of America Board since 2024. He joins the Association from UnitedHealth Group, where he most recently served as chief marketing officer and led enterprise-wide marketing, brand, and customer experience for the Fortune 3 company. His responsibilities spanned a complex, global organization serving consumers, businesses, and government partners.

Earlier in his career, Clark held senior leadership roles at IAC/InterActiveCorp, where he served as executive vice president for Entertainment Publications, working across consumer and digital brands including Ticketmaster, Expedia, Hotels.com, and LendingTree. Throughout his career, Clark has led large organizations and worked in complex, multi-stakeholder environments spanning business, media, and sports.

“Terry has earned the Board’s trust through years of disciplined leadership, sound judgment, and a deep respect for the PGA of America, our Members, and our mission,” said Nathan Charnes, PGA of America Vice President, who is in line to become president of the Association in November. “As an independent director, Terry has developed a first-hand understanding of our strategic priorities and the critical role PGA of America Golf Professionals play at every level of the game. He brings a proven ability to lead complex organizations with clarity and rigor, while fostering collaboration and accountability across diverse stakeholders. At a time when continuity, stability, and long-term focus are essential, the Board is confident Terry is the right leader to guide the Association forward and continue advancing the game in meaningful and sustainable ways.”

In addition to serving on the PGA of America Board, Clark has long-standing involvement in the game of golf. He led Optum’s enterprise sponsorship as a partner of THE PLAYERS Championship and worked closely with professional golf leadership, tournament teams and broadcast partners. His experience includes collaboration with major golf media platforms including Golf Channel and NBC, participation in live event and broadcast initiatives, and involvement in player sponsorship relationships.

“Golf is a game with a rare and enduring impact on individuals, families, and communities, and the PGA of America sits at the center of that influence,” Clark said. “Our greatest strength is our PGA of America Golf Professionals - trusted leaders in their communities who introduce, teach, and grow the game in every corner of the world. At an important moment for golf, we have the right people, the right assets, and a meaningful opportunity to lead with purpose.

“I am grateful for the trust the Officers and Board have placed in me,” Clark said. “My focus will be on providing clarity, strengthening our culture, and empowering our teams to support our Members and PGA of America Golf Professionals at the highest level, while elevating our major championships and marquee events as defining stages for the game, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

Clark’s leadership approach has been shaped through sustained engagement with players and partners across the golf community, where collaboration, preparation, and trust are essential to delivering successful programs and events. That same people-first mindset extends beyond his professional work and into his broader commitment to community and family.

Clark’s current and past philanthropic and board service includes Children’s Hospital Minnesota Foundation, Special Olympics 2026 USA Games, YMCA of the North, Guthrie Theater Foundation, UnitedHealth Foundation, Minnesota Children’s Museum, and Positive Coaching Alliance. Clark earned a bachelor’s degree from Drake University. He and his wife, Sarah, have three children.

Clark’s appointment follows Derek Sprague’s decision to step down as CEO to spend more time with his family after decades of service to the Association and the game. Sprague will remain involved with the PGA of America in his role as a PGA Past President.