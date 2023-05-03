PGA of America Partners with Notah Begay III Foundation and Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship

The PGA of America has announced a partnership with the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation and the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship to support the creation of PGA Professional-led golf programming for New Mexico Native American youth.



The partnership, which was announced at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, will include a donation from the PGA of America to ensure underserved Native American youth in New Mexico have access to the game of golf through programming led by local PGA Professionals.



In addition, the PGA of America will provide PGA Jr. League Scholarships for the NB3 Foundation to distribute, which will support the creation of PGA Jr. League teams at Santa Ana and Twin Warriors golf clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, with all participating youth qualifying for the scholarships.

(Notah Begay III Foundation)

The partnership will include one girl and one boy winner of the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship (NB3 JGNC) receiving an exemption into the Junior PGA Championships. The PGA of America respects the strides the NB3 JGNC has made in their efforts to be both diverse and inclusive in the junior game. This year only, the second-place boy and girl finishers will also receive exemptions. As well, the boys and girls champions of the Junior PGA Championships will receive similar invitations for the NB3 JGNC.



Along with golf programming and competitive playing opportunities, PGA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Career Services teams will provide golf industry career development panel discussions for high school and college students during the NB3 JGNC.

“This is an incredible partnership and a perfect example of the positive impact the game of golf delivers to communities,” said PGA President John Lindert, Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The PGA of America is proud to help provide playing opportunities. Yet, most importantly, we’re excited to continue our positive relationship with the Santa Ana Pueblo community and help support Native American youth in New Mexico through our outreach with the Notah Begay III Foundation and their Jr. Golf National Championship.”

“The NB3 Foundation is proud to stand alongside the PGA of America as we work to open up the game to more kids across the country,” said Notah Begay III. “The NB3 Junior Golf National Championship and the Junior PGA Championships provide an avenue for young golfers to enjoy the game and acquire unique opportunities!”



Born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Notah Begay III is a four-time PGA Tour winner and has served as a golf analyst for NBC Sports and The Golf Channel. He is the only full-blooded Native American to play on the PGA Tour. When he is not on the golf course, he dedicates his time to positively impacting Native American communities.

Derek Gutierrez. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/PGA of America)

“It’s an incredibly special moment for me to see the PGA of America support the Native American communities and youth in New Mexico,” said Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager of Santa Ana Golf Club Inc. and a member of the PGA Board of Directors. “Working alongside Notah Begay and providing an opportunity for this community to learn not only how to play golf, but learn the positive values and career opportunities that come from being a part of the game, will benefit them now and for years to come.”



Founded in 2005, the NB3 Foundation changes the lives of Native American children by supporting and funding Native-driven, culturally centered programs and by providing direct opportunities for Native youth to live healthy, active lives. Its approach focuses on four core areas: physical activity, healthy nutrition, youth development and cultural connections.



After only three years, the NB3 JGNC has given over 6,000 juniors a chance to compete on a national platform. The championship series provides junior golfers ages 10-18 an opportunity to play at every level, from local qualifiers to a national championship, which is broadcasted on Golf Channel each year in December.